The Fragrance Foundation President Linda G. Levy Shares the Secrets to Choosing the Perfect Mother's Day Perfume on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother's Day is one of the biggest gifting moments of the year, and fragrance remains one of the most personal and cherished gifts a mom can receive. Recently, Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to help shoppers find the perfect scent for Mom this season, from understanding scent profiles to navigating the season's biggest fragrance trends.

With Mother's Day approaching and fragrance topping gift lists nationwide, shoppers are asking how to find the right scent without feeling overwhelmed. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation:

As we head out to the stores to shop for Mother's Day, how do we find just the perfect perfume for mom?

Choosing a fragrance does not have to be an intimidating experience. Levy recommends starting with scent profiles, which organize all fragrances into seven broad categories including floral, fruity, fresh, citrus, sweet, spicy and woody. Think of it as finding the right lane before diving deeper into specific ingredients and notes. Once you have a sense of which scent family resonates with Mom's personality and style, the options become much less overwhelming and much more personal.

Whether she gravitates toward light and airy or rich and enveloping, there is a fragrance that tells her story. And when it comes to gifting, Levy recommends looking for something new she does not already have in her collection, making the moment of discovery part of the gift itself. As Levy puts it, "Fragrance is one of the most appreciated gifts you can give. It tells a story and creates lasting memories."

How do you buy perfume online without smelling it?

Shopping for scent online is more accessible than ever when you know where to start. Levy recommends using scent profiles and ingredient descriptions available on retailer and brand websites to narrow down options before buying. Looking for what is brand new this season is also a helpful strategy, since gifting something fresh and unexpected adds to the excitement. Shoppers can also visit fragrance.org or follow The Fragrance Foundation on Instagram at @FragranceFoundation, where a new fragrance is featured every day alongside information about the perfumer and key ingredients.

What are the big trends in fragrance this Mother's Day?

Spring 2026 is all about two standout scent families. "This season, we're seeing a beautiful interplay between ripe, expressive fruits like watermelons, peaches, and pears and timeless florals such as roses, gardenias, and peonies, reimagined in fresh, contemporary ways," said Levy.

Fruity standouts worth exploring include:

AKRO Crush , a sophisticated blend of lychee, Bulgarian rose and vanilla

, a sophisticated blend of lychee, Bulgarian rose and vanilla Brown Girl Jane Peach Aura , layered with velvet peach, Bellini nectar and vanilla bourbon

, layered with velvet peach, Bellini nectar and vanilla bourbon Coach Cherry Parfum built around cherry and jasmine sambac

built around cherry and jasmine sambac Jo Malone London Yuzu Zest with its bright yuzu and clary sage notes

with its bright yuzu and clary sage notes Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Elixir featuring wild berry coulis and tonka bean

featuring wild berry coulis and tonka bean Kayali Eden Sweet Peach combining sweet peach, red apple and frangipani

combining sweet peach, red apple and frangipani Lancôme Idôle Peach N' Roses blending red berries, peach and rose

blending red berries, peach and rose LoveShackFancy Sweetheart with pink raspberry, pink currant and peach musk

with pink raspberry, pink currant and peach musk MCM Cosmic Star, a creamy mix of pear, golden caramel and vanilla.

On the floral side, perennial favorites are reimagined with a fresh, modern twist:

Balmain Destin de Balmain layers peony and strawberry over sandalwood for an elevated yet approachable feel.

layers peony and strawberry over sandalwood for an elevated yet approachable feel. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Jasmine Absolute combines toffee and jasmine absolute for something boldly feminine.

combines toffee and jasmine absolute for something boldly feminine. Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Parfum brings Sicilian lemon and frangipani together for a breezy, sun-drenched feel.

brings Sicilian lemon and frangipani together for a breezy, sun-drenched feel. Givenchy Irresistible Nectar pairs rose with pistachio cream and vanilla for a luxurious touch.

pairs rose with pistachio cream and vanilla for a luxurious touch. House of Bō Xuxú takes an unexpected turn with chili pepper, Damask rose and blackberry macaron for a truly distinctive gift.

takes an unexpected turn with chili pepper, Damask rose and blackberry macaron for a truly distinctive gift. Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Extra offers banana blossom and chocolate daisy for a playful, youthful spirit.

offers banana blossom and chocolate daisy for a playful, youthful spirit. Tory Burch Sublime Eau de Parfum blends vibrant floral leather with delicate rose, osmanthus, bright Italian mandarin and earthy vetiver.

blends vibrant floral leather with delicate rose, osmanthus, bright Italian mandarin and earthy vetiver. Victoria's Secret Bombshell Bouquet brings together garden lace peony, pink rose and raspberry tea at an accessible price point.

brings together garden lace peony, pink rose and raspberry tea at an accessible price point. And for home fragrance, Yankee Candle Sweet Moments captures the season beautifully with blush peony and peach.



What is the difference between shopping for Mom during the wintery holidays and shopping for fragrance in May?

The season truly shapes the scent. Levy explains that warmer months naturally call for lighter, airier fragrances in the fruity and floral families, while cooler months tend to favor more intense, enveloping scents in the gourmand and spicy categories. "It's as if you're putting on a shawl or a sweater or a coat," she said of winter fragrances. Just as fashion moves from boots to sandals, fragrance collections deserve a seasonal refresh too.

For more information on Mother’s Day gift inspiration, visit fragrance.org or follow @FragranceFoundation on Instagram.

BIO: About Linda G. Levy

Linda G. Levy (pronounced LEE-vee) is the President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF), the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation and education. The Fragrance Foundation is a non-profit organization united under the mission statement “to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance” and is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers, and expanding the industry so that it reflects the full spectrum of consumers.

Recognized as the “Fragrance Queen” for her extraordinary knowledge and expertise, Linda is also a recognized champion of industry inclusion and representation, spearheading The Fragrance Foundation’s landmark initiative, #FragranceForwardTFF that provides mentorship, scholarships and career opportunities.

A highly regarded and impassioned retail, fragrance and beauty industry professional, Linda joined The Fragrance Foundation in 2017. Prior to this appointment, she held a variety of executive leadership roles at Macy’s Inc, The Estée Lauder Companies, L’Oréal, Wella/Procter & Gamble, as well as consulting roles at Shiseido/BPI, Coty and other hallmark companies and brands.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry’s preeminent organization that celebrates fragrance creation from the people to the products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence and unites the American fragrance industry. A not-for-profit trade association, the Foundation counts 150+ of the nation’s most foremost fragrance brands including independent brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as members, with a commitment to representation and inclusion across its membership. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org and our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of The Fragrance Foundation

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb8ad77e-fe5e-4d77-9c01-a4fa38bb2e4f