Concierra Legal Unveils New Report on Five Ways Law Firms Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Deliver More Efficient and Responsive Legal Services

Frisco, TEXAS, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierra Legal, a boutique law practice focused on strategic legal architecture and complex business risk, today unveiled a new report outlining five ways founder-led law firms can use artificial intelligence to improve client responsiveness, streamline legal workflows, and create more predictable legal costs while maintaining attorney oversight and professional judgment.

Michelle May O'Neil strategic business architect

Artificial intelligence is changing the legal industry faster than most attorneys want to admit. For small business owners, founders, and entrepreneurs who rely on legal counsel to protect what they have built, that change matters. The firms that figure out how to use AI well will be able to do more for their clients in less time. The ones that do not will fall behind and their clients will feel it.

Michelle May O'Neil, founder of Concierra Legal, has spent 34 years in courtrooms watching what happens when legal infrastructure fails. Her view is straightforward: AI does not replace good legal judgment. But attorneys have an ethical duty to stay current with technology that can help them serve clients better. In 2026, that means understanding AI.

"Most people do not know this, but attorneys are ethically required to stay current with technology that affects how they practice," O'Neil said. "That means AI. Your attorney has a duty to learn it — not because it is trendy, but because you deserve counsel who is using every available tool to serve you well."

Five Ways AI Is Making Legal Services Better for Clients

Here is what AI actually looks like inside a law firm — and why it matters to the person paying the bill.

1. You Get a Faster Response — Even After Hours

When a potential client reaches out to a law firm, the first firm to respond usually gets the call. AI-powered intake tools let firms respond immediately, any time of day or night, gather basic information, and make sure a real person follows up quickly. For clients, this means no more waiting until Monday morning to find out if a firm can help. The best version of this system keeps a human in the loop: AI handles the speed; a trained staff member handles the judgment. Handing that process entirely to an AI with no human oversight creates risk — for the client and the firm.

2. Your Documents Get Reviewed More Thoroughly

Reviewing contracts, discovery documents, and case files has always been one of the most time-consuming parts of legal work. AI tools can now scan large volumes of documents quickly, including flagging risky clauses, missing terms, and potential problems that might take an attorney hours to find manually. That means faster turnaround for clients and more focused attorney attention on the issues that actually require human judgment. One important rule: an experienced attorney must review and confirm anything the AI flags before any decision is made. AI finds the issues. The attorney decides what to do about them.

3. Your Attorney Can Research More in Less Time

Legal research used to mean hours in a database. AI tools can now surface relevant cases, statutes, and legal arguments across multiple jurisdictions in a fraction of the time. For clients with complex situations, multiple states, multiple issues, overlapping legal areas, this means their attorneys can build a more complete picture of the legal landscape without the research time inflating the bill. The quality of AI research depends on how well the attorney directs it. The tool is only as good as the judgment guiding it.

4. You Get More Consistent Service

One of the biggest frustrations clients have with law firms is inconsistency, getting different answers depending on who picks up the phone. AI tools that help firms document their processes and build step-by-step workflows make it possible to deliver consistent service regardless of which team member is handling a given task. For clients, this means the quality of the work does not depend on whether it happens to be a good day for whoever is assigned to their file.

5. Your Legal Fees Can Be More Predictable

The traditional model of billing by the hour has always created a problem: the longer something takes, the more it costs, regardless of the result. AI reduces the time attorneys spend on routine tasks, which makes flat-fee billing more practical. Instead of watching the clock and worrying about what each phone call costs, clients can know upfront what a service will cost.

Getting Ahead of the Curve

The legal profession is not known for moving fast. But AI is not waiting for the profession to catch up. The attorneys who learn to use it well with proper oversight, strong ethics, and a clear focus on client outcomes are going to be able to offer something their slower-moving competitors cannot: better service at a lower cost.

"I have spent 34 years watching what happens when the legal infrastructure around a business or a person's life fails," O'Neil said. "AI is changing how that infrastructure gets built and how fast it can break down if no one is paying attention. The attorneys who understand both sides of that are the ones worth hiring."

About Concierra Legal

Concierra Legal is a boutique law practice serving founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals whose matters are too complex, too consequential, or too personal to be handled like a commodity. Led by nationally recognized trial and appellate attorney Michelle May O'Neil, the firm provides strategic legal counsel for contract architecture, business structure, risk assessment, and complex personal matters. Concierra Legal maintains a selective client roster and is confidential from first contact. This press release does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. More information is available at ConcierraLegal.com.

About Michelle May O'Neil

Michelle May O'Neil is board-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law with 34 years of trial litigation and appellate experience. She has tried 37+ jury trials and handled 190+ appellate cases, including 55 before the Texas Supreme Court and a case filed in the United States Supreme Court. She holds AV Preeminent and Judicial AV ratings from Martindale-Hubbell, is recognized among the Best Lawyers in America, and has been listed among Texas Super Lawyers for 16 consecutive years. She has been named to the list of the Top 50 Texas Women Super Lawyers for 11 years. O'Neil co-founded O'Neil Wysocki, P.C. (OWLawyers.com), which she led for two decades. She was named to the inaugural Thought Leaders 100 and the Editorial Board of Thought Leaders Press and is the author of the forthcoming book The Fifth Move. She founded Concierra Legal (ConcierraLegal.com) and Concierra Business (ConcierraBusiness.com) to provide concierge strategic architecture for the entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals she has represented for many years.

Michelle O'Neil speaks at SXSW 2026 about Identity in the AI era.

About Concierra Legal

Concierra Legal is a boutique law practice providing concierge-level legal counsel for founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals whose matters are too complex, too consequential, or too personal to be handled like a commodity. The firm was founded on a single premise: the judgment that wins cases in the courtroom is most valuable when applied upstream—before disputes materialize, before contracts create exposure, before legal problems become crises. Led by Michelle May O'Neil, a Board Certified trial attorney with 34 years of litigation and appellate experience and a record spanning 37+ jury trials, 165+ appellate cases, and 55 arguments before the Texas Supreme Court, Concierra Legal serves as a strategic legal architect for clients navigating high-stakes intersections of business, identity, and personal consequence. The firm maintains a selective client roster and is confidential from first contact. ConcierraLegal.com

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

michelle [at] concierralegal.com

214-676-9051

https://ConcierraLegal.com

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