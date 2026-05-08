Forward Air Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD). The investigation focuses on Forward Air’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Forward Air securities?

If you purchased Forward Air securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, Forward Air reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and provided a customer and strategic alternatives update. Among other things, the Company disclosed operating revenues of $582.0 million, compared to $613.3 million in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 5.1%. The Company also disclosed a net loss of $40.2 million and a net loss attributable to Forward Air of $34.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share.

More significantly, Forward Air disclosed that it was “currently in active discussions with one of its largest customers” regarding “the transition of a significant portion of their business with the Company to other providers.” Forward Air further disclosed that the customer represented approximately $250 million of the Company’s revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and was not a customer of Forward Air’s Less Than Truckload or Intermodal businesses.

Forward Air also provided an update on its strategic alternatives process. The Company disclosed that its review included “extensive negotiations and discussions with multiple parties,” but that “due to a variety of factors, including the developments in Forward Air’s relationship with the Customer, no actionable proposals for a sale of the Company were ultimately received.”

Following these disclosures, Forward Air’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Forward Air complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Forward Air stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com