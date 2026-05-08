Shake Shack Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK). The investigation focuses on Shake Shack’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Shake Shack securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, Shake Shack reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $366.7 million, up 14.3% versus the prior-year period, system-wide sales of $558.3 million, up 14.1%, and Same-Shack sales growth of 4.6%.

However, Shake Shack also disclosed an operating loss of $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $2.8 million in the prior-year period, and a net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior-year period. The Company further disclosed adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, down 9.3% versus the prior-year period.

In addition, Shake Shack disclosed that restaurant-level margins came in “slightly below” expectations due to higher other operating expenses. The Company reported that other operating expenses were 16.2% of Shack sales, up 60 basis points year-over-year, and that food and paper costs were 28.3% of Shack sales, up 50 basis points year-over-year, with beef costs up by low-teens percentages. Shake Shack also disclosed that general and administrative expenses were $53.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, 190 basis points higher than last year, and that pre-opening costs were $6.9 million.

Shake Shack further disclosed that its fiscal year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance was $230 million to $245 million and stated that its outlook factors in “a degree of pressure on the consumer spending landscape and ongoing inflationary headwinds.”

Following this disclosure, Shake Shack’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Shake Shack complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Shake Shack stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com