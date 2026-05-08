LeadCoverage Co-Founder Will Haraway and Industry Luminary Bart De Muynck Announce The Supply Chain Rockstars Podcast

ATLANTA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, today announced the launch of The Supply Chain Rockstars, a new podcast co-hosted by LeadCoverage Co-Founder Will Haraway and Bart De Muynck, Head Thinker at Better Supply Chains.

The Supply Chain Rockstars features in-depth conversations with the most influential practitioners, operators, and innovators shaping the future of logistics, procurement, and supply chain strategy.



Each episode features the guest’s favorite artists, instruments, concerts, and songs that serve as the soundtrack to their illustrious careers in the supply chain industry.

“Bart and I are musicians and audiophiles, and our guests will be not only the same people solving the world's hardest logistics problems, but the ones who can tell you exactly why and when Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, or Taylor Swift changed their life," said Haraway. "We wanted to create a show where guests could pass along what they've learned in their career, while also telling us why they love The Salt Shed in Chicago, or why Willie Nelson should be on Mount Rushmore with Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash.”

"I've spent thirty years in the supply chain industry and I still believe the best supply chain conversations happen off the conference floor, at the bar and right when you walk off stage," said De Muynck. "People open up when they talk about their passions-- that’s what you’ll find in every single one of our episodes.”

De Muynck brings more than three decades of supply chain and logistics expertise to the show, including eight years as VP of Research at Gartner and a tenure as Chief Industry Officer at project44. Haraway is Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LeadCoverage, empowering supply chain, logistics, and tech providers to rise above the competition and become market leaders.

Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms. Guests interested in appearing on the show can apply at thesupplychainrockstars.com/be-a-guest.

Better Supply Chains is a Thought Leadership website curated by former Gartner analyst and Industry Expert Bart De Muynck. The goal is to bring together high-quality content around topics that help companies improve their supply chains. Better Supply Chains focuses on highlighting the opportunities that make Supply chains more efficient, inclusive, and equitable. By integrating emerging technologies with and within supply chain organizations, processes and people, it will make supply chains Better while also creating Better individual lives.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1251e58-7c8e-4e8c-956d-ae76d8232fc1