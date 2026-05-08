Erdem Health Group Enters Türkiye’s TURQUALITY Program

Erdem Health Group has been accepted into TURQUALITY®, Türkiye’s state-backed brand development program. The recognition supports the group’s international growth strategy and reflects its long-term investment in quality systems, patient experience and corporate development.

ISTANBUL, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdem Health Group today announced that it has been accepted into TURQUALITY®, the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade’s brand-building program for companies with internationalization potential. The acceptance marks a significant milestone in the Istanbul-based health group’s global growth journey and reinforces its long-standing focus on quality, institutional development and international patient services.

Photo: Erdem Hospital via FL Comms

Founded in 1988, Erdem Health Group operates three hospitals, two dialysis centers, a medical center, an oral and dental health center, and dedicated hair transplant and plastic surgery clinics. The group provides multidisciplinary healthcare services for patients in Türkiye and abroad, with an international patient structure built to support medical travel, treatment planning and end-to-end patient coordination.

TURQUALITY is designed to help Turkish brands strengthen their presence in global markets by supporting branding, corporate capacity and international competitiveness. For Erdem Health Group, acceptance into the program represents both recognition of its existing quality-focused structure and a framework for the next stage of international expansion.

“This recognition strengthens our commitment to provide not only high-quality medical care, but a sense of safety and guidance throughout the entire journey,” said Mehmet Emin Külünk, member of the board of directors at Erdem Health Group, under which Erdem Hospital operates. “Patients don’t travel thousands of kilometers only for a procedure. They travel for trust. At Erdem Hospital, our responsibility begins long before the treatment and continues well after it is completed.”

Erdem Health Group said the program will support its goals to increase international brand visibility, enter new markets and further strengthen its corporate infrastructure. The group also aims to contribute to Türkiye’s position as a trusted destination for health tourism by combining medical expertise, patient-centered service and internationally aligned operational standards.

The TURQUALITY milestone was shared with Erdem Health Group employees during an internal celebration ceremony, where teams that contributed to the process were recognized for their work. The group emphasized that the achievement was made possible through cross-functional collaboration across quality, health tourism, patient experience, operations and management teams.

As part of its next phase of growth, Erdem Hospital aims to expand into new international markets while continuing to invest in patient experience, quality of care and operational systems that align with global standards. By combining medical expertise with a structured and compassionate approach to care, the institution continues to position itself as a trusted partner for international patients seeking treatment abroad.

About Erdem Health Group

Founded in 1988, Erdem Health Group is an Istanbul-based healthcare group serving patients in Türkiye and abroad. The group operates three hospitals, two dialysis centers, a medical center, an oral and dental health center, and dedicated clinics for hair transplant and plastic surgery. Erdem Health Group provides care across multiple medical specialties with a focus on patient satisfaction, quality systems and accessible healthcare services.

For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar

FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d9ebfda-b492-4767-8803-0c83321cdd01