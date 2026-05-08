Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting – notice to investors

Baltic Horizon Capital AS (hereinafter the “Fund Manager”) invites Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders (hereinafter the “Investors”) to attend an annual General Meeting (hereinafter the “General Meeting”) of Baltic Horizon Fund on 1 June 2026 at 14:00 (local Estonian time). The meeting will take place at Metropol Spa Hotel, Roseni 9, 3rd floor, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia, Conference Room 4. Registration for the meeting will start at 13:30. The General Meeting will be held in English.

The meeting is convened in accordance with sections 10.3.3, 10.5, 10.6 and 11.2 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund and section 47 (1) of the Investment Funds Act of Estonia.

Investors may also join the webinar to view the General Meeting online on 1 June 2026 at 14:00. Investors are invited to issue a power of attorney with instructions for voting to exercise their rights as an Investor. We propose that the investors consider designating fund manager Edvinas Karbauskas as their authorized representative (please see instructions below and templates at Annex 1).

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e9LgnPh8TGKgi_ttAOAFcA#/registration

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com.

The total number of units and votes in Baltic Horizon Fund amounts to 226,576,150.

Agenda

Presentation of the FY2025 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, as well as interim reports of Q1 2026. Overview of the plans for 2026 Q2 and Q3. Decision to elect Mr. Priit Perens as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 June 2026 for a period of two years. Decision to pay remuneration to the newly elected supervisory board member, Mr. Priit Perens, for fulfilling obligations of a member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year. Decision to extend the mandates of all current members of the Fund’s Supervisory Board until 1 June 2028.

Investors are invited to send questions and comments on the agenda to the Baltic Horizon fund manager at edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com by 25 May 2026 by 16:00 EET. Baltic Horizon Capital AS will respond to the questions and comments at the meeting itself.

Participation – requirements and notice

Investors who are entered in the Baltic Horizon Fund registry of unit-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE ten days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. at the end of business of Nasdaq CSD SE on 22 May 2026, are entitled to participate in the meeting.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT: Investors whose units are registered through a bank or another nominee account provider must contact their bank or nominee account provider by 22 May 2026 to ensure that their voting instructions or powers of representation are duly formalized and taken into account at the general meeting.

In order to facilitate the registration process, investors whose units are registered in their own name are invited to provide notice of their attendance by 16:00 EET 25 May 2026 to info@baltichorizon.com. Notice should include name, personal identification number (or the registration number of the legal person), address, number of units represented and, if applicable attendance of any representatives, along with the name and personal identification number of the representatives. The attendance of a representative does not deprive the unit-holder of the right to participate at the meeting.

Representation under a power of attorney

Investors whose representatives are acting under a power of attorney are requested to prepare a written power of attorney for the representative in Estonian or English (templates are available in Annex 1).

A copy of the executed power of attorney should be sent to info@baltichorizon.com together with the notice of participation. In case the power of attorney is issued by a legal person, a certified copy of the registration certificate (or equivalent certificate of authority) shall also be submitted together with, as applicable, the documents certifying the authority of the representative in case the power of attorney is signed by a person under a power of attorney.

Baltic Horizon Fund is registered in Estonia, which means that any power of attorney (or any certified copy of the registration certificate of a legal person) issued in a foreign country should generally be notarised and accompanied by an apostille. The apostille requirement applies, for example, to powers of attorney issued and notarised in Sweden or Finland. However, where a proxy is signed with a verifiable qualified electronic signature, that electronic signature is accepted, and in that case, notarisation and apostille are not required.

Instructions for the day of the General Meeting

We kindly ask Investors to bring a personal identification document, and for their representatives also to present the original written power of attorney in English or Estonian. In case the Investor is a legal person, documentation in Estonian or English certifying the authority of the Investor’s representative or the signatory of the power of attorney will also be requested.

Data collected by the Fund Manager from powers of attorney, and the unit-holders registry maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE will be used for the purpose of registration and preparing the voting list for the meeting.

1. Decision to elect Mr. Priit Perens as a new Member of the Supervisory Board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 June 2026 for a period of two years.

According to section 11.2 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund, the members of the supervisory board shall be appointed at the general meeting for a period of at least two years. The proposal is to elect Priit Perens as a new member of the supervisory board.

Priit Perens is a senior banking and corporate executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across the Baltic financial, energy, and healthcare sectors. He currently serves as CEO of Tartu University Hospital and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Sadam. Mr. Perens previously held multiple senior roles within Swedbank, including Head of Baltic Banking and CEO of Swedbank Estonia, and was a member of the Group Executive Management. His earlier career includes senior finance and treasury positions at Eesti Energia and other leading banking institutions in Estonia. Mr. Perens has also contributed extensively to public and supervisory roles, including positions at the Estonian Health Insurance Fund and the Estonian Employers Confederation. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Tartu and has completed executive education at INSEAD and the Helsinki School of Economics.

Priit Perens does not hold any units of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

2. Decision on remuneration of Supervisory Board member.

Pursuant to section 11.11 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund, members of the Supervisory Board are entitled to remuneration for their service, the amount of which is determined by the general meeting.

The general meeting has previously resolved, on March 27 2025, to remunerate each supervisory board member (except the chairman, who has a separate remuneration amount) in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year.

It is proposed that the remuneration of the newly elected supervisory board member, Mr. Priit Perens, shall be EUR 11,000 per calendar year, i.e., equal to the remuneration determined for supervisory board members by the aforementioned resolution.

3. Resolution on the extension of the mandates of all current members of the Fund’s Supervisory Board until 1 June 2028.

According to section 11.2 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund, the members of the Supervisory Board shall be appointed by the General Meeting for a period of at least two years.

The newly elected member of the Supervisory Board is proposed to be appointed for a term of two years. The mandates of the current Supervisory Board members commenced on 1 May 2025 and, under their current terms, would expire on 1 May 2027.

To align the expiry dates of the mandates of all Supervisory Board members and ensure that the mandates of the full Supervisory Board end simultaneously, it is proposed to extend the mandates of the current Supervisory Board members until 1 June 2028.

The remuneration previously resolved by the General Meeting for the current Supervisory Board members shall remain unchanged during the extended mandate period.

Annex 1:

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in Estonian)

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in English)





For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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