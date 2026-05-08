MoneySkills launches next-generation AI trading bot, ushering in the future of no-code cryptocurrency trading.

London, UK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySkills has officially announced the launch of its fully automated AI cryptocurrency trading bot, marking a significant milestone in the development of digital asset investment in 2026. The platform aims to completely eliminate technical complexity, introducing a revolutionary "no-code" trading solution. By simplifying the user experience, MoneySkills makes it easy for novice and ordinary investors to enter the cryptocurrency market and leverage institutional-grade automation.





MoneySkills is at the forefront of this trend, as AI-driven cryptocurrency trading rapidly transforms the way digital asset markets operate. The platform's new bots break down traditional barriers to cryptocurrency investment by eliminating the need for users to write code, build complex algorithms, or perform tedious configurations.

Start your automated wealth growth journey with just one click

MoneySkills distills complex quantitative strategies into a simple and easy-to-use workflow. The platform uses artificial intelligence for real-time decision-making, allowing users to seize fleeting market opportunities without constantly monitoring their screens, while eliminating the risks of emotional trading.

Users can embark on their automated trading journey in just four simple steps:

1. Register an account: Registration takes only a few seconds. (New users will immediately receive a $15 real trading bonus and a $50 trial fund).

2. Top up your account: Make a secure deposit to accumulate your trading funds.

3. Select a strategy: Choose from a library of pre-configured, AI-driven quantitative trading strategies and activate them with a single click.

4. Automated Profit Generation: The AI system takes over, analyzes real-time market data, and automatically executes optimized trades, while you can monitor your portfolio via your mobile phone or computer.

Lowering the barrier to entry with no-code technology

By 2026, no-code cryptocurrency trading will have become a mainstream necessity, enabling users without technical expertise to access advanced financial tools. MoneySkills is built on this concept, providing a seamless user experience for users of all skill levels.

The platform's main functions include:

• Zero-Programming Automation: A fully automated AI trading system requiring absolutely no programming experience.

• Plug-and-Play Strategies: Pre-set quantitative strategies that can be deployed immediately.

• Dynamic Market Analysis: Real-time data processing and dynamic strategy adjustments.

• Comprehensive Risk Management: Built-in tools for protecting capital and optimizing the risk-reward ratio.

• Omnichannel Access: A mobile-friendly interface for easily monitoring your portfolio anytime, anywhere.

Provide new users with a risk-free exploration experience

To accelerate user onboarding and provide a practical starting point for newcomers looking for the "best AI trading bot," MoneySkills is offering a special new user bonus. The bonus includes a $15 real trading credit and a $50 trial period, allowing new users to explore the platform's powerful features and experience automated trading with minimal initial risk.

Reshaping the cryptocurrency trading landscape:

The rise of AI-powered trading bots reflects a broader and more enduring transformation in the fintech sector. Automated systems are capable of processing massive amounts of market data and executing trades with speed and efficiency far exceeding that of humans. The launch of MoneySkills highlights this shift towards intelligent, user-friendly trading solutions, democratizing wealth creation.

Risk considerations

While AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bots offer unprecedented efficiency and convenience, the cryptocurrency market remains highly volatile. MoneySkills encourages users to maintain realistic expectations, manage risk prudently, and fully utilize the platform's built-in security measures.

About Money Skills

MoneySkills is a leading AI-powered trading platform dedicated to providing simple, efficient, and fully automated cryptocurrency trading solutions for users worldwide. By integrating artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and a user-centric design, MoneySkills aims to drive the widespread adoption of "no-code trading" in the digital asset space. With the continued surge in demand for automated cryptocurrency platforms, MoneySkills is poised to play a key role in future global investment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.