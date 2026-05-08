Navy Pier Names RYTHM as Its Official THC Beverage Partner

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYTHM, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYM) today announced that Navy Pier has named RYTHM, Chicago’s flagship THC brand, as its official THC beverage partner, bringing hemp-derived THC beverages to the most visited destination in the Midwest, welcoming more than 8 million guests annually. The multi-year partnership launches May 22 and centers on the RYTHM Stage in the Navy Pier Beer Garden, brought to life through events, pop-ups, sampling, and seasonal programming.

Guests will have access to RYTHM’s full beverage lineup, including Sativa and Kush, each designed around distinct, effect-driven experiences. Señorita THC Margaritas will also be available alongside RYTHM at the garden and at select bars and points of sale across the Pier. The lineup of THC beverages arrives just in time for Navy Pier's largest summer of Pier-produced programming ever. All beverages will be available in 12oz cans with 5mg of hemp-derived THC.

"Consumers are choosing THC, and the venues they love are responding," said Ben Kovler, Chairman and Interim CEO of RYTHM, Inc. “Navy Pier welcomes millions of visitors every year, and this summer, RYTHM will be part of that experience. As a Chicago-based company leading the industry forward, we are proud to showcase RYTHM and Señorita at our city’s premier leisure and cultural destination. Chicagoans are already embracing our THC beverages at iconic locations across the city, and we are excited for Navy Pier guests to experience them next.”

“As Navy Pier prepares for one of its most exciting seasons yet, we’re proud to partner with RYTHM to bring vibrant new energy to the Navy Pier Beer Garden,” said Elizabeth Halajian, Chief of Advancement at Navy Pier. “Partners like RYTHM help sustain and preserve Navy Pier as a cultural destination while supporting the free public programming and memorable guest experiences that define summers in Chicago.”



Partnering with Navy Pier is the latest milestone in RYTHM, Inc.'s growing presence across the country's most iconic live entertainment and destination venues. Earlier this year, Señorita and RYTHM made history as the first THC beverages available at a major U.S. arena when Chicago’s United Center named RYTHM, Inc. its official THC sponsor. Both brands are also available across Chicago's 16" on Center venues, including The Salt Shed, Thalia Hall, and The Empty Bottle, as well as Jam Productions venues including Riviera Theatre, Park West, and The Vic.

RYTHM and Señorita will be available to purchase at Navy Pier starting May 22. The brands can also be found at over 6,000 locations nationwide and ordered through direct-to-consumer delivery at RYTHMDrinks.com and SenoritaDrinks.com. Follow @RYTHMDrinks and @SenoritaDrinks on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest brand news and summer happenings.

About RYTHM, Inc.

RYTHM, Inc.’s portfolio of THC brands includes the most recognized and trusted names in the cannabis and hemp industries, including RYTHM, incredibles, Dogwalkers, Beboe, Señorita THC Margaritas, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s, and Good Green. With products available in thousands of physical locations and online, supported by an iconic lineup of brands rooted in quality and safety, RYTHM, Inc. is cementing its position as America’s THC Company. Through a focus on innovation, the Company is continually shaping THC experiences to meet the evolving preferences of consumers across the country. Learn more and explore the full brand portfolio at https://rythminc.com/.



About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the most visited destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases over 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities, and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. Today, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing redevelopment efforts including the 223-room Sable hotel, the all-transient Navy Pier Marina, and thrilling new attractions such as Flyover Chicago. The Pier is proud to present free programming designed to inspire and engage communities across the city and globe, including the #1 Fireworks display in the nation. For more information, visit NavyPier.org.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning RYTHM, Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial results including the potential for revenue growth from hemp-derived THC sales, the expansion or continuation of hemp-derived THC Sales, and potential trends in consumer preferences. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “launches” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@RYTHMinc.com

Media Contact:

PR@hauscomms.com