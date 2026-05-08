SupplyCore Awarded Public Safety Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

Rockford, IL, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a trusted supplier to governmental agencies since 1987, has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative contract for Public Safety Training and Simulation Equipment and Technology. Eligible cities, state governments, and other public agencies can now purchase essential public safety, fire, EMS, and tactical equipment and training solutions directly from SupplyCore, making it easier to train and maintain readiness of first responders.

SupplyCore was awarded this Sourcewell cooperative contract following a transparent, competitive solicitation process. Using this contract, participating agencies save time and administrative work by avoiding the need to issue their own independent solicitations. This streamlined procurement process cuts down on bureaucratic delays, ensuring a rapid response and seamless logistics support for time-sensitive requirements.

SupplyCore’s contract includes a broad portfolio of solutions spanning tactical gear and medical kits, GPS tracking and human performance monitoring devices, rapid-deployment shelters and decontamination systems, unmanned aircraft training environments, and fully-integrated range and training protection systems. Agencies can rely on SupplyCore to navigate complex supply chains and deliver state-of-the-art solutions precisely when and where needed to support first responders and personnel.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Sourcewell and to support their outstanding customers in the State, Local, and Education community,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. "We understand the critical importance of providing timely, efficient, and reliable support to first responders and public agencies. This contract provides public safety officials with access to essential mission-critical solutions while simplifying and accelerating the procurement process.”

Sourcewell, a self-funded government organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement through competitively awarded contracts, Sourcewell empowers governments, schools, and nonprofits to access cost-effective and efficient solutions.

For more information, including how to use this Sourcewell contract, visit https://www.supplycore.com/sourcewell-public-safety/.

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and trusted supply chain partner, specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to sustain and maintain mission readiness. Representing thousands of suppliers who offer industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 38-year history of supporting the warfighter and first responders, visit https://www.supplycore.com/.

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