Whirlpool Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR). The investigation focuses on Whirlpool’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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If you purchased Whirlpool securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 6, 2026, Whirlpool reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and provided its full-year 2026 outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed net sales of $3.273 billion, compared to $3.621 billion in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of 9.6%. Whirlpool also disclosed GAAP net earnings (loss) available to Whirlpool common shareholders of $(85) million, compared to GAAP net earnings of $71 million in the prior-year period.

The Company reported that MDA North America net sales declined 7.5% year-over-year, while segment EBIT declined to $6 million from $149 million in the prior-year period. MDA North America EBIT margin declined to 0.3%, compared to 6.2% in the prior-year period.

Whirlpool stated that, excluding currency, MDA North America net sales decreased 7.8% year-over-year, driven by “lower volume resulting from a significant industry decline” and “unfavorable price/mix as the Supreme Court’s IEEPA ruling and anticipated refunds disrupted the industry pricing.” The Company also disclosed that EBIT margin was pressured by volume decline, unfavorable price/mix, and higher costs incurred to reduce inventory levels, partially offset by tariff recovery and mitigation actions.

For full-year 2026, Whirlpool stated that it expects net sales of approximately $15.0 billion, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.45 to $2.95, and ongoing earnings per diluted share of $3.00 to $3.50. Whirlpool also disclosed a “common dividend suspension as we prioritize debt paydown.”

Following this disclosure, Whirlpool’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Whirlpool complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Whirlpool stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com