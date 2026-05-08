CORRECTING and REPLACING -- AppTech Appoints Albert L. Lord as Executive Chairman and Adds Robert L. Lipstein to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on May 7, 2026, by AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX), please note that the date in the first paragraph should be May 4, not May 1, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

AppTech Payments, Inc. (the Company) today announced that as of May 4, 2026, Albert L. Lord, previously Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, will serve as AppTech’s Executive Chairman. The expanded role includes regular collaboration with Thomas DeRosa who will continue as Chief Executive Officer and report to the full Board.

DeRosa stated he is pleased “that Al is willing to give of his time and experience to help me manage the challenges of our increasingly complex business. We virtually tripled our business from the fourth quarter of 2025 to quarter one, 2026. Technological, compliance and backroom demands reflect that growth.”

The Company also reported the addition of Robert L. Lipstein to the Board. Lipstein’s career was with KPMG where he served as Global Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Leader. Bob serves several other boards, including two banking companies. AppTech looks forward to its association with Mr. Lipstein.

The Board entered employment contracts through 2027 with Thomas DeRosa, CEO and Anthony Shall, COO.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com