High School Seniors Commit to Shipbuilding Careers at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of high school seniors have committed to meaningful careers at HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division after graduation this year.

NNS proudly participated in the New Horizons Regional Education Centers (NHREC) Good Life Solution Program’s Career Selection Day Thursday. At the event, 32 students accepted employment offers from NNS, to either begin full-time trade positions at the shipyard or attend The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School, which is funded by HII to build the next generation of shipbuilders.

The Good Life Solution Program is a collaborative effort between NHREC and local employers aimed at improving the way companies recruit, hire, train and retain entry-level new talent directly out of high school.

In addition, The Apprentice School held a ceremony April 28 to recognize high school students who participated in the Youth Builders program, a pre-apprenticeship workforce readiness program open to 11th- and 12th-grade students with interest in shipbuilding careers. Eighteen of those students accepted offers to attend The Apprentice School.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/high-school-seniors-commit-to-shipbuilding-careers-at-hiis-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

“These students aren’t just accepting a job offer, they are committing to a rewarding career that directly contributes to our national security,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources. “Our shipbuilding family is stronger with their passion and dedication and we know this is an important step as they build their careers with us.”

For more information about careers at Newport News Shipbuilding visit, hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/WeAreHII



Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f10e3b1-e94b-4296-8cdc-036b9e1e49b0