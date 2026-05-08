Splash Tents’ Fleet of Premium Custom Canopy Tents Anchor San Daniele’s Golden Fork Victory at Crave Coppell

COPPELL, Texas, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As residents gathered at the Coppell Arts Center for Crave Coppell, the visual landscape was headlined by a fleet of high-impact custom canopy tents engineered by Splash Tents, Inc. Serving as the primary gateway to the festival, these professional setups for San Daniele, J. Macklin’s Grill, and Macklin’s Catering Co. were the first sight encountered by event participants upon arrival.





The strategic brand presence provided by Splash Tents set a winning stage for the culinary teams. San Daniele captured the prestigious Golden Fork award, the festival’s top honor voted on and given exclusively by the community. Under the shelter of multiple custom-branded food vendor tents, each concept prepared signature dishes fresh on-site, including J. Macklin’s popular quesabirria taco and San Daniele’s award-winning braised short rib orecchiette.

"The dedication to perfection was evident; the high-quality presentation from Splash Tents perfectly complemented our premium community experience," said a Macklin Group representative

The activation hub served as a centerpiece for the evening's festivities, featuring:

Integrated Branding & Utility: The multiple tent setups featured heavy-duty back walls printed with custom graphic logos, providing shade for staff and serving as professional backdrops for photo ops.

The multiple tent setups featured heavy-duty back walls printed with custom graphic logos, providing shade for staff and serving as professional backdrops for photo ops. Professional Sampling Stations: Custom-fitted table covers were utilized to showcase culinary offerings and create organized sampling stations where visitors and judges could try a sample of every restaurant.

were utilized to showcase culinary offerings and create organized sampling stations where visitors and judges could try a sample of every restaurant. Interactive Engagement Hubs: J. Macklin’s Grill and San Daniele utilized their tent space for community engagement, hosting a spinning wheel and Planko board for participants to win prizes.

J. Macklin’s Grill and San Daniele utilized their tent space for community engagement, hosting a spinning wheel and Planko board for participants to win prizes. Mayoral Visit: The Coppell Mayor visited the branded fleet to sample dishes from each concept.

The visited the branded fleet to sample dishes from each concept. Comprehensive Hospitality: The teams successfully managed the event’s bar staffing while showcasing menu favorites like spicy tuna and crispy rice.



While San Daniele took home this year’s Golden Fork Award, all three concepts have a storied history of excellence, having previously won multiple awards at this event.

About Splash Tents, Inc.

Splash Tents, Inc. specializes in commercial-grade premium custom canopies and promotional signage. Focused on durable construction and high-fidelity digital printing, Splash Tents helps brands command attention at festivals and local community activations nationally across US including Dallas, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie, extending to hubs like Frisco, McKinney, Southlake, Celina, Keller, Hurst, Sachse, Euless and Longview.

sales@splashtents.com

214.432.4025

www.splashtents.com

@splashtents

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