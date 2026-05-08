Global Turret Systems Market Set to Reach USD 27.66 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Turret Systems Market size was valued at USD 20.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

The market is expected to rise during the forecast period of 2026 to 2035 due to a number of factors, including increased defense spending, increased usage of unmanned RWS, a focus on personnel protection, and military modernization projects.

Turret Systems Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 20.41 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 27.66 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 3.13%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Turret Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 5.82 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.42 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.51%. Higher defense spending, ongoing military technology improvements, the employment of unmanned systems and RWS, significant investments in fire control systems, AI-based target acquisition systems, and new armored and aerial combat vehicles will all contribute to the growth.

Rising Defense Budgets and Military Modernization Programs to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Among the main reasons driving the growth of the turret systems market are expanding military modernization plans and increased defense spending. The market is expanding because to the increasing usage of upgraded turrets, such as unmanned turret systems, remote weapon stations (RWS), and artificial intelligence-based fire control technologies. The market is also expanding due to technological advancements in EO/IR systems, modular turret system design, and turret systems with numerous guns.

Major Turret Systems Market Companies Listed in the Report are

BAE Systems plc

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Saab AB

ASELSAN A.S.

Moog Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

FN Herstal

Denel SOC Ltd.

CMI Defence (John Cockerill Defense)

Nexter Systems (KNDS Group)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

ST Engineering

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

Land-Based systems held the largest market share of 56.01% in 2025 due to the wide adoption of turrets in armored vehicles globally. Naval systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.85% during 2026–2035 fueled by significant investments into the modernization of naval fleets globally.

By Product Type

Manned Turret Systems dominated with a 38.25% market share in 2025 due to the extensive adoption of systems that were trusted for their robustness, reliability, and application in both traditional and contemporary combat vehicles. Unmanned Turret Systems / Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 4.27% through 2026–2035 owing to the growing emphasis on crew protection and remote operations.

By Weapon Type

Gun Turrets (Cannons & Machine Guns) accounted for the highest market share of 52.12% in 2025 due to its extensive use both on ground and naval vehicles globally. Missile Turrets are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period due to high demand for precision guided weapons and missiles used at long ranges.

By Technology

Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO/IR) Systems held the largest market share of 30.25% in 2025 owing to its crucial nature in terms of surveillance, targeting, and all-weather functionality. AI-Enabled / Autonomous Systems are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.25% through 2026–2035 owing to the growing emphasis on automation, intelligent targeting, and threat assessment capabilities.

By Application

Combat Operations (Battlefield Engagement) dominated with a 48.12% share in 2025 driven by extensive deployment of turret systems across battlefield engagements, armored vehicles, and frontline defense systems. Critical Infrastructure Protection is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period by rising security concerns around strategic assets, such as military installations, border areas, energy facilities, and government infrastructure.

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Turret Systems Market Key Segments

By Platform

Land-Based

Naval

Airborne

Others

By Product Type

Manned Turret Systems

Unmanned Turret Systems / Remote Weapon Stations (RWS)

Hybrid Turret Systems

Modular / Upgradable Turret Systems

Others

By Weapon Type

Gun Turrets (Cannons & Machine Guns)

Missile Turrets

Rocket / Grenade Launcher Turrets

Others

By Technology

Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

Fire Control Systems

Stabilization Systems

AI-Enabled / Autonomous Systems

Others

By Application

Combat Operations (Battlefield Engagement)

Border Security & Surveillance

Counter-Terrorism Operations

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to strong defense spending and ongoing military equipment upgrading in the United States and Canada, the North American turret systems market has a significant market share of 35.84% in 2025. Modern turret systems and unmanned turret systems, coupled with RWSs on armored vehicles, naval vessels, and aerial systems, are increasingly being purchased, which accelerates market expansion.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific turret systems market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% between 2026 and 2035. Growing military spending, improvements in military capabilities, and escalating hostilities between countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are all contributing factors to its rapid expansion.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , BAE Systems secured a major contract to supply advanced turret systems for next-generation armored vehicles, enhancing firepower capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its defense footprint.

, BAE Systems secured a major contract to supply advanced turret systems for next-generation armored vehicles, enhancing firepower capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its defense footprint. In October 2025, Rheinmetall announced expansion of its Lynx infantry fighting vehicle program, incorporating advanced turret systems to improve mobility, targeting accuracy, and battlefield adaptability across European defense forces.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TURRET SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends of turret systems across land, naval, and airborne defense platforms, including the market share of manned versus unmanned systems globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends of turret systems across land, naval, and airborne defense platforms, including the market share of manned versus unmanned systems globally. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & COMBAT EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate targeting accuracy, fire control efficiency, stabilization performance, maintenance frequency, and operational reliability under diverse combat conditions.

– helps you evaluate targeting accuracy, fire control efficiency, stabilization performance, maintenance frequency, and operational reliability under diverse combat conditions. AI-ENABLED DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in autonomous turret systems, digital fire control technologies, integrated battlefield communication systems, and next-generation precision targeting advancements.

– helps you uncover opportunities in autonomous turret systems, digital fire control technologies, integrated battlefield communication systems, and next-generation precision targeting advancements. DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & MODERNIZATION LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze the influence of defense spending, procurement regulations, military modernization programs, and remote-operated combat system adoption across regions.

– helps you analyze the influence of defense spending, procurement regulations, military modernization programs, and remote-operated combat system adoption across regions. MANUFACTURING, LOCALIZATION & TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER ANALYSIS – helps you identify the impact of local manufacturing initiatives, technology transfer agreements, and modular turret development on pricing competitiveness and supply accessibility.

– helps you identify the impact of local manufacturing initiatives, technology transfer agreements, and modular turret development on pricing competitiveness and supply accessibility. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading turret system manufacturers based on R&D investments, advanced weapon integration capabilities, regional contracts, and defense partnership strategies.

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Turret Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.41 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.13% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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