UniMeasure Inc Advances String Potentiometer Technology for Enhanced Industrial Precision

CORVALLIS, OR, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORVALLIS, OR - May 08, 2026 - -

UniMeasure Inc, a leading manufacturer of position and velocity sensors, announces significant advancements in its string potentiometer product line, addressing growing demands for higher precision and durability in industrial automation, aerospace, and medical equipment applications.

The Corvallis, Oregon-based company has enhanced its linear position transducer offerings with improved resolution capabilities and extended environmental resistance, responding to industry requirements for more reliable measurement solutions in challenging operational conditions. These developments reflect the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in the linear and rotary transducer industry, where it has maintained leadership since 1987.

String potentiometers, also known as cable transducers or draw wire sensors, serve critical roles in measuring linear position and displacement across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and robotics sectors. The enhanced product line addresses specific challenges faced by engineers and system integrators who require absolute position feedback in closed-loop process control and testing applications.

"The evolution of industrial automation demands measurement solutions that can deliver consistent accuracy under increasingly complex conditions," said Zack Peterson, spokesperson for UniMeasure Inc. "Our enhanced string potentiometer technology represents years of refinement based on direct feedback from customers operating in demanding environments, from crude oil extraction to aerospace testing facilities."

The company's ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores its commitment to quality manufacturing processes, while its practice of sourcing raw materials and vendor services locally strengthens supply chain reliability. This approach has proven particularly valuable as industries face ongoing supply chain challenges and seek dependable domestic suppliers for critical measurement components.

UniMeasure's position sensors find applications across diverse sectors including OEM equipment, fluid control systems, and agricultural machinery. The versatility of string potentiometers makes them ideal for applications requiring high accuracy and resolution, from automotive testing protocols to medical device positioning systems. Their ease of installation and integration continues to make them a preferred choice for engineers seeking cost-effective linear position feedback solutions.

The advancement in sensor technology comes as industries increasingly prioritize precision measurement for quality control and process optimization. In aerospace engineering, where UniMeasure's sensors monitor critical systems, enhanced durability ensures reliable performance under extreme temperature variations and vibration conditions. Similarly, in medical equipment applications, improved resolution capabilities support the development of more precise diagnostic and treatment devices.

Founded in 1987, UniMeasure Inc has established itself as a specialist in both linear and rotary position measurement sensors. The company's product portfolio includes linear position transducers, rotary position transducers, and custom sensor solutions designed for specific industry requirements. With a focus on customer service and innovative design, the company maintains its position as a trusted supplier to industries where measurement accuracy directly impacts operational success and safety.

The company continues to manufacture its complete range of position sensors in the United States, maintaining direct oversight of production quality and enabling rapid response to customer requirements. This domestic manufacturing capability, combined with decades of technical expertise, positions UniMeasure to support the evolving needs of American industry and international markets seeking reliable measurement solutions.

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For more information about UniMeasure Inc, contact the company here:



UniMeasure Inc

Zack Peterson

(541) 757-3158

sales@unimeasure.com

UniMeasure Inc

Corvallis, OR 97333