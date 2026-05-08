SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC, the company behind Fortune Cookie Guy, is enhancing its custom fortune cookie service for customers across the United States. The Salt Lake City-based food manufacturer is placing greater focus on personalized messages, color options, chocolate-dipped cookies, sprinkles, and made-to-order event use cases.

Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC operates as a national online business rather than a local storefront, with custom fortune cookie orders shipped nationwide from Salt Lake City, Utah. Through Fortune Cookie Guy, the company provides fresh-baked fortune cookies with personalized messages, individual wrapping, decorative options, and event-based order fulfillment for corporate and personal customers.

The business was founded in September 2004 and has continued to build its service around custom food production, message insertion, and nationwide fulfillment. Its core offering centers on fortune cookies that are baked fresh to order, filled with customer-selected messages, individually wrapped, and prepared for shipment. The current customization focus gives customers more control over how the message and presentation connect to the purpose of an event.

The enhanced customization focus applies to the company's message-based ordering process as well as its product presentation options. Customers can use personalized wording for business events, weddings, bridal showers, baby announcements, parties, and other occasions. The available product options include chocolate-dipped cookies, colored coatings, sprinkles, and custom packaging, where applicable.

Corporate buyers use custom fortune cookies in settings where printed messaging, event branding, and attendee engagement are part of the planning process. The cookies are used for corporate events, trade shows, product launches, job fairs, and company gatherings, where the message inside the cookie can support the purpose of the event. The format gives marketing teams and event organizers a compact, food-based item that can carry a short statement.

Personal customers use the same product structure for weddings, bridal showers, baby announcements, parties, and other special occasions. In those settings, personalized fortune cookies can include names, dates, thank-you notes, announcement text, or short themed messages. The company's service is positioned across both corporate and personal use cases, with the shared point being the ability to place customized wording inside each cookie.

Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC is categorized as a food manufacturer because the cookies are made in-house and prepared as custom food orders. The business also aligns with confectionery production and promotional product supply, since customers often use the cookies as event favors, branded giveaways, and personalized gifts. That category mix reflects the company's role as both a maker of food products and a supplier of message-based event items.

The company's product information emphasizes fresh-baked production, made-to-order preparation, premium ingredients, no preservatives, vegan products, and a facility with no tree nuts or peanuts. These details are relevant for customers comparing custom food products for events, although the business does not describe the products as allergy-free. The company also notes that smaller batch production helps it handle both lower-volume custom orders and larger-volume customer needs.

Rufus Sprague, Manager of Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC, said, "Customers often come to the business with a message they want people to remember. The role of the company is to make that message work inside a fresh-made fortune cookie and help the order fit the timing and purpose of the event."

The service also includes direct customer support for people who need help with message ideas, order decisions, and event planning details connected to the cookies. That support is relevant for customers planning deadline-driven events, where the product has to match both the theme and the timing of the occasion. The company's online model allows it to serve customers nationally while maintaining production from its Salt Lake City base.





Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC has fulfilled orders for major companies, including Google and CNN, while continuing to serve smaller customer orders for celebrations and events. The company's current focus remains on custom fortune cookies that are fresh-made, individually wrapped, personalized for the occasion, and shipped across the United States. Additional updates from the business can be found on the Fortune Cookie Guy Instagram profile.

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For more information about Tankinz Noodle Manufacturing LLC, contact the company here:



Fortune Cookie Guy

Rufus Sprague

001 626 781 3858

customerservice@tankinz.com

511 West 500 North,

Salt Lake City,

Utah

84116