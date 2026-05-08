Thurgood Marshall College Fund honors the legacy of Dr. Mary E. Sias

Washington, D.C., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) joins the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) community in mourning the passing of Dr. Mary Evans Sias, a visionary leader whose brilliance and dedication left an indelible mark on the HBCU landscape.

As a former president of Kentucky State University (Kentucky State), interim president at Texas Southern University and a recipient of TMCF’s educational leadership award, Dr. Sias was a mentor and a fierce advocate who dedicated her life to the success of students and the sustainability of HBCUs.

Her decade of service at Kentucky State came during an important period in the university’s history, as the institution worked to strengthen enrollment, expand academic offerings, modernize campus systems, deepen community engagement and continue its historic mission as an 1890 land-grant institution.

“Her wisdom and unwavering commitment to educational excellence served as a beacon for all of us in the higher education landscape,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “We celebrate her extraordinary life and find inspiration in the countless doors she opened for the next generation of Black leaders.”