Wadoozie's CertiK-Audited Fair Launch Lands as Fartcoin-Era Attention Rotates





SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wadoozie is days away from its May 27, 2026 Ethereum fair launch, and the audience showing up early is the one that watched Fartcoin become a category-defining moment for AI-era memecoins and started asking what an Ethereum-side answer would look like. The Wadoozie team has confirmed the CertiK audit is live, the contract is renounced, and 75% of supply will lock into a DAO-governed liquidity pool the moment trading opens — a setup that has Fartcoin-era attention quietly rotating onto the radar. This is the kind of launch retail watchers don't want to find out about the day after.

A CertiK-audited memecoin built for the post-Fartcoin attention cycle

The Fartcoin run reset what a memecoin debut could look like. It was a small-float, narrative-pure asset that climbed because the AI-agent meta gave it gravity, and it climbed without any of the traditional pre-launch infrastructure most projects spend months assembling. That worked because attention was concentrated and the cycle was on the way up. By 2026 the cycle has compressed and the audience has gotten more selective, which means the next launches that survive the news beat have to ship the verification stack on day one.

Wadoozie has done that. The contract has been renounced, the team allocation is locked for 12 months, the trading tax is fixed at 0/0, and the project has cleared a CertiK Skynet audit before the May 27 fair launch. A second audit through Coinsult is also live. The disclosures that the Fartcoin community had to back-fill after the chart moved are, in Wadoozie's case, on-chain and verifiable before the chart exists.

What rotates from Fartcoin-era attention into a fair-launch setup

The honest read on Fartcoin-era attention is that it was loyal to a moment, not to a chain. The traders and content creators who built the surge are not married to Solana, and they are not waiting for permission to look at Ethereum-side launches. What they are waiting for is a setup that does not require them to take on the same kind of trust assumptions a typical launch quietly asks for — a launch where the LP is locked, the team is locked, and the audit firm is one they recognize.

Wadoozie's pre-launch parameters fit that description, and the rotation showing up in Wadoozie-adjacent rooms ahead of launch reflects it. The audience is not arriving because of price action — there is no price action yet. It's arriving because the verification trail is unusually complete for a memecoin in the days before its mainnet debut.

The 48-state narrative arc that begins after the launch event

The mechanic that distinguishes Wadoozie from a Fartcoin-style launch is not the launch event itself; it's the calendar that begins after. Wadoozie's 48-state U.S. tour, structured as 8 narrative Acts opening in Austin and closing in New Orleans, will begin shortly after the May 27 launch. At each state, seven physical Signal Fragments are placed in the field, redeemable for $WADZ at fixed per-tier payouts, with 34,686,000 $WADZ distributed in total to community recoveries across the 48 states. Every state is guaranteed at least one Legendary fragment.

That calendar is the part of the Wadoozie thesis that Fartcoin-era attention is paying the closest attention to. A memecoin that ships an audited contract, locks its LP, and then runs a months-long real-world distribution program is solving a different problem than the one Fartcoin solved in late 2024. It's the post-launch funnel collapse problem the entire category is now staring at.

Verification & Where to Watch

Wadoozie is CertiK-audited, and the live ERC-20 contract 0x8a73...5d72 is published on Etherscan ahead of the fair launch on May 27, 2026. For Fartcoin-era memecoin watchers tracking what comes next, the verification trail is already on-chain and the launch window is closing — May 27 is the date to watch.

About Wadoozie

Wadoozie is a narrative-driven Ethereum memecoin — $WADZ, ERC-20, fair-launching May 27, 2026 with 75% of supply in a DAO-governed locked LP, 0/0 tax, contract renounced, team locked 12 months, and a CertiK audit — built around a 48-state U.S. tour structured as 8 narrative Acts opening in Austin and closing back in New Orleans, then continuing into Europe. When the tour bus arrives at a state, the node activates and seven physical Signal Fragments are placed in the field — four Common, one Uncommon, one Rare, one Legendary, with every state guaranteed at least one Legendary — recoverable on the ground through clues surfaced on the live stream and the state's node page; whoever finds a fragment redeems it for $WADZ at fixed per-tier payouts of 15,375 / 46,125 / 153,750 / 461,250 tokens, distributing 34,686,000 $WADZ directly to community recoveries across the 48 states. The story is the product. The token coordinates it.

Links

Contact Details:

Jarred Bradly

legal@wadoozie.com

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