Filmoney Ink Partners to Launch Filmoney Global, Institutionalising Film Investment Across Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filmoney Ink, founded by Sidharth Jain, today announced a strategic joint venture with Srijani Chatterjee and Niraj Arjan to establish Filmoney Global, a cross-border film investment platform headquartered across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The platform launches with a clear thesis: that film - long treated as an opaque and fragmented asset class - can be approached with the same discipline, structure, and strategic intent as institutional capital.

Filmoney Global is designed to bridge a longstanding gap between global investors and high-quality content opportunities, through a framework built on access, alignment, and execution.

The joint venture brings together Sidharth Jain (Founder & Producer, Filmoney Ink), Srijani Chatterjee (Co-Founder & Partner), and Niraj Arjan (Co-Founder & Partner) - uniting experience across film production, investment banking, wealth management, and legal and regulatory strategy.





A Founding Platform Built at the Intersection of Capital and Content

Filmoney Global is formed through the partnership of Filmoney Ink and its founding leadership team, integrating creative origination with institutional capital deployment.

Sidharth Jain, Founder of Filmoney Ink, is based in Mumbai and Dubai - at the heart of global film production and the Bollywood ecosystem - and brings over two decades of experience across film and streaming. His work includes producing Trial by Fire (Filmfare Award Winner for Best Series) and contributing to the launch of Jio Hotstar. Through The Story Ink, he has built a scalable content pipeline, facilitating over 250 screen rights transactions with more than 50 producers globally.

Srijani Chatterjee, Co-Founder & Partner, is based in London and operates at the intersection of capital strategy and cross-border markets. A UK-qualified lawyer with training in commercial, intellectual property and entertainment law, her experience spans New York and London, including wealth management at St. James's Place, where she advised UHNW clients on portfolio strategy and capital allocation. She also has regulatory leadership experience within the US government, informing a disciplined, cross-jurisdictional and risk-informed approach to structuring and deploying capital into film.

Niraj Arjan, Co-Founder & Partner, is based in New York and brings a capital markets perspective shaped by investment banking, M&A advisory, and global capital formation. What sets Niraj apart is that he doesn't just understand capital — he understands content. As an actor with a body of work spanning Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney, and BBC, he brings direct insight into the creative process, strengthening Filmoney's ability to operate seamlessly across both capital and content. At home on Wall Street, he brings deep expertise in transaction execution and the structuring of complex investment opportunities across global markets.

Reframing Film as an Institutional Asset Class

Filmoney Global is built on the belief that film sits at a critical inflection point - where global demand for content continues to accelerate, yet investment into the space remains largely unstructured.

By combining Filmoney Ink's production access with institutional capital markets expertise, the platform introduces:

Institutional-grade structuring of film investments

Greater transparency in capital deployment and returns

Direct alignment between investors and content pipelines

Scalable frameworks for repeatable investment in media

Riding Structural Growth in India's Content Economy

The launch comes amid significant expansion in India's film and streaming ecosystem - one of the fastest-growing content markets globally, driven by digital penetration, rising incomes, and the rapid scale of OTT platforms.

At the same time, filmed entertainment has historically demonstrated resilience during periods of broader financial market volatility. As consumer spending shifts toward high-engagement, accessible formats, both streaming consumption and theatrical box office have shown the ability to sustain - and in certain cycles, outperform - other discretionary sectors.

This combination of structural growth and counter-cyclical demand positions film and content as an increasingly relevant alternative investment category for global capital.

Building a Cross-Border Investment Platform

“Filmoney Global is built on a simple idea - that film deserves to be treated with the same rigour as any other asset class,” said Sidharth Jain, Co-Founder & Fund Manager. “By combining access, experience,

and capital discipline, we are creating a platform that allows investors to participate in content with greater clarity and confidence.”

With a founding team spanning production, capital markets, and cross-border strategy, Filmoney Global is positioned to redefine how capital engages with film - not as speculation, but as structured opportunity.

About Filmoney Ink

Filmoney Ink is a film and content investment platform founded by Sidharth Jain, focused on originating and structuring premium content opportunities through deep industry relationships and creative expertise.





About Filmoney Global

Filmoney Global is a US- and UK-based joint venture between Filmoney Ink and its founding partners, focused on bridging global capital with film and media investments through institutional-grade frameworks and cross-border expertise.

Contact

Info@filmoneyglobal.com

www.filmoneyglobal.com

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