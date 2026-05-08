Practising Law Institute Holds Elections for Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on May 7, 2026, the following individuals were elected as Trustees and Officers:

Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was elected as Chair of the Practising Law Institute Board, and Robert P. Bartlett, III, Stanford Law School, was elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

The following individuals were newly elected to the Board for three-year terms: Jill A. Centella, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Sarah K. Solum, Freshfields; and Zachary Stern, PwC.

The Board re-elected these Trustees for additional three-year terms: Jonathan I. Forrest, Deloitte Tax LLP; Hon. Diane Gujarati, United States District Court, Eastern District of New York; Larry H. Krantz, Krantz & Berman LLP; Jai Massari, Arktouros PLLC; Tiffany Moller, Jonas & Moller, LLP; and Tammy L. Roy, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP.

In addition, the following PLI staff members were elected as Officers: Sharon L. Crane, President; Kara L. O’Brien, Chief Content Officer; Rafael A. Pérez, Chief Human Resources Officer; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; James Scafidi, Senior Vice President, Membership Services; David M. Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; Kirsten E. Talmage, Chief Strategy Officer; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

Finally, the Board thanked these departing Trustees for their service: Mei Lin Kwan-Gett, Citigroup; Ellen M. Cosgrove, EMC Consulting, LLC; and Carmen J. Lawrence, King & Spalding, LLP.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.