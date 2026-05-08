Matthew T. Christ of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Speak on National Webinar Examining the MultiPlan MDL and Alleged Health Insurance Reimbursement Collusion

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew T. Christ , Partner at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , will serve as a featured lecturer during an upcoming webinar hosted by Connectionology on May 13, 2026, titled: “When Health Insurers Collude: The MultiPlan MDL Reckoning: A Cartel Hiding in the Health Insurance Claims Reimbursement Process.”

The webinar will explore one of the most closely watched healthcare antitrust litigations in the country: the MultiPlan multidistrict litigation (MDL), which centers on allegations that major health insurers and MultiPlan worked together to manipulate out-of-network reimbursement rates, reducing payments to healthcare providers while increasing costs for patients.

Christ will provide legal insight into the structure of the alleged reimbursement scheme, the broader implications for providers and consumers, and what the litigation could mean for the future of healthcare accountability.

“This litigation raises critical questions about transparency, fairness, and whether insurers have used market power to systematically suppress reimbursements at the expense of both providers and patients,” said Christ. “It’s an important conversation for anyone who wants to understand how these reimbursement systems really operate behind the scenes.”

The webinar will examine how healthcare reimbursement systems have evolved, the role MultiPlan allegedly played in shaping out-of-network payments, and why the MDL could become a defining legal battle in healthcare antitrust enforcement.

As a trial lawyer at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, Christ focuses on complex litigation and consumer advocacy, with a commitment to holding powerful entities accountable when systems fail the people they serve.

The webinar is open to healthcare professionals, attorneys, industry stakeholders, and members of the public interested in healthcare law, insurance practices, and antitrust litigation.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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