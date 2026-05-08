Cassava Roots Launches U.S. Franchise Model in 2026





MEXICO CITY, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Roots is launching a U.S. franchise model in 2026, focusing on profitability, operational efficiency, and disciplined expansion after years of rapid growth.



Founded by siblings Daniela and Patricio Lombardo in 2008 in Mexico City, the bubble tea brand built a strong following with its unconventional flavors and locally inspired offerings. At its peak, the company reached around 100 locations. It now operates 73 stores after closing roughly 30 underperforming sites as part of a broader effort to overhaul the business and improve long-term sustainability.

Sustainable Growth

The restructuring marks a shift in strategy. Rather than prioritizing rapid expansion, the company is focusing on strengthening its core operations before entering new markets.

“We’re being disruptive in every way as we re-engineer and grow the company wisely,” says CEO Patricio Lombardo, emphasizing a renewed focus on efficiency and profitability ahead of international growth and its planned U.S. franchise launch.

The move into the competitive American market reflects confidence in the brand’s refined operating structure and its ability to scale more sustainably. The company is also exploring expansion opportunities in Spain, building on earlier attempts to enter the European market and applying lessons learned from those efforts to better inform its U.S. rollout strategy.

To support this next phase, Cassava Roots is integrating artificial intelligence into key areas of the business, including administrative processes, marketing, and store operations. The goal is to improve decision-making, reduce inefficiencies, and create a more scalable system that can support international franchising.

Innovation and Expansion Strategy

Alongside its internal restructuring, the company is exploring distribution opportunities to extend its reach beyond retail. Cassava Roots has held meetings with major Mexican firms and is in early-stage discussions with potential partners, including large beverage and retail players. These conversations are part of a broader effort to diversify revenue streams while maintaining a measured approach to growth.

Product innovation remains central to the brand’s identity as it prepares for expansion. Cassava Roots continues to offer a mix of traditional and experimental flavors, including taro, pandan, and a variety of tapioca-based drinks, alongside snacks such as mochi and pretzels. This focus on distinctive offerings has helped the company stand out in a competitive market and is expected to play a key role as it introduces its concept to American consumers.

About Cassava Roots

Cassava Roots is a Mexican bubble tea franchise and distribution company founded in Mexico City in 2008. Operating 73 locations across Mexico, the company sources core ingredients from Taiwan and offers a menu that includes bubble tea, filled pretzels, and mochi. The company is currently restructuring its operations in preparation for a U.S. franchise launch.

Contact

PangeaGlobe

PangeaGlobe on behalf of Cassava Roots

contact@pangeaglobe.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9e766ce-a2ae-47d5-9dc2-673c9913006f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25119979-9f19-4f0f-aa23-b87cff6cbd45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f76f2f5-0419-40ad-a9a4-4f98f36fc31d