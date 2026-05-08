Zoomex Warns Traditional Liquidity Metrics Are Failing in the Age of AI Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomex has outlined a structural shift in cryptocurrency market dynamics, stating that traditional liquidity indicators such as trading volume and visible order book depth are becoming less reliable in an environment increasingly driven by AI-powered and algorithmic trading systems.

According to the platform, the rise of automated trading has exposed a growing gap between displayed liquidity and actual execution outcomes, prompting the need for a new framework to evaluate trading performance.

Traditional Liquidity Metrics Are Losing Relevance

Historically, traders have relied on metrics such as trading volume and order book depth to assess exchange quality. However, as AI-driven strategies become more dominant, these indicators are proving insufficient.

In fast-moving markets, algorithmic systems can rapidly place and cancel orders, creating what appears to be deep liquidity while reducing actual executable volume. This often results in slippage and inconsistent fills, particularly during high-volatility periods.

Zoomex noted that this disconnect is becoming more visible as execution speed and order book stability come under pressure from increasingly sophisticated trading systems.

A Zoomex representative commented:

“What we are seeing is a structural shift. Visible liquidity can no longer be treated as reliable. In an AI-driven market, what matters is whether liquidity can be executed consistently in real time.”

Execution Quality Is Becoming a More Important Liquidity Benchmark

As AI-driven participation increases across digital asset markets, market participants are placing greater emphasis on execution outcomes rather than relying solely on static order book snapshots.

Industry analysis shows that liquidity depth alone does not always reflect actual trading performance during volatile conditions. In highly automated environments, rapid order adjustments can widen the gap between visible and executable liquidity.

Recent liquidity analysis of major exchanges highlighted Zoomex’s competitive execution metrics across several high-volume assets. The exchange recorded more than 62.7 million USDT in BTC spot depth and nearly 29.8 million USDT in ETH liquidity, while maintaining 0.03% slippage on a simulated 10 BTC market buy order.

In futures markets, Zoomex recorded a 17-second reaction time for BTC execution tests, outperforming several larger exchanges included in the analysis.

The platform stated that these metrics reflect growing industry focus on execution consistency, liquidity stability, and real trading outcomes rather than theoretical market depth alone.





AI Trading Demands Infrastructure-Level Precision

The increasing role of AI in trading is accelerating this transition. Automated strategies rely on precise execution, low latency, and consistent data feeds, making infrastructure performance critical.

Even minor delays or inconsistencies can affect profitability, particularly for high-frequency or timing-sensitive strategies.

Zoomex stated that its trading infrastructure is designed to meet these demands, with a matching engine capable of maintaining latency below 10 milliseconds and execution stability during periods of elevated market activity.

For example, during high-volatility conditions, execution reliability becomes a key differentiator, as traders and automated systems depend on consistent fills rather than theoretical liquidity.

Execution Performance as a Competitive Benchmark

As AI participation increases, execution quality is emerging as a defining factor in exchange competition. Traders are placing greater emphasis on how reliably orders are filled, how closely execution matches expected pricing and how stable liquidity remains under stress.

Zoomex indicated that its infrastructure is focused on reducing the gap between visible and executable liquidity, supporting both manual and algorithmic trading environments.

“Execution quality is no longer a premium feature it is becoming the baseline expectation,” the representative added. “Platforms that cannot deliver consistent execution will struggle in an AI-driven market.”

From Market Observation to Infrastructure Positioning

This shift toward execution-based liquidity measurement is also being reflected in independent market analysis, where increasing attention is being placed on slippage, fill consistency, and real-time order execution rather than static order book snapshots.

Market observers note that as algorithmic trading becomes more dominant, traditional liquidity indicators are becoming less effective at capturing actual trading conditions.

A digital asset market analyst commented:

“The industry is moving toward execution-based metrics because that’s what actually impacts trading outcomes. What looks liquid on a screen is often very different from what can be executed, especially in high-speed environments.”

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform serving more than 3 million users across over 35 countries and regions. The exchange offers 700+ trading pairs and more than 590 perpetual contracts, supported by a high-performance matching engine with interface latency under 10 milliseconds.

Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex focuses on delivering a transparent and efficient trading environment. The platform emphasises fairness, traceable order execution, and clear asset visibility to reduce information asymmetry for users.

Zoomex operates under regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Asset protection is supported by a multi-signature cold and hot wallet structure.

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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