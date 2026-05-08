New York, NY, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DdbuShen, a leading AI-driven quantitative trading platform, recently announced the launch of a new initiative enabling users to utilize Ripple (XRP) for Bitcoin generation. This program empowers investors to leverage innovative AI trading robot technology—powered by renewable energy—thereby maximizing the value of their AI trading robots.





The Rise of AI Trading Robots:

As the world navigates unprecedented global shifts, DdbuShen is at the forefront of utilizing AI trading robots to drive a transformation in crypto finance—moving from "manual market monitoring" to "millisecond-level autonomous execution." Powered by machine learning and real-time data analytics, these robots operate around the clock to capture price spreads, execute strategies, and dynamically manage risk, thereby granting ordinary investors access to institutional-grade trading capabilities. With the deep integration of AI and blockchain technology, automated trading has emerged as an irreversible mainstream trend within the digital asset sector. This development has already benefited DdbuShen's user base, which exceeds 8 million individuals.

Why Choose DdbuShen?

DdbuShen is currently one of the few platforms capable of simultaneously delivering "zero-code one-click deployment," "top-tier AI quantitative strategies," and a "closed-loop system for computing-power generation and trading."

1. Users require no programming skills to deploy AI robots that work 24/7 to identify price spreads and trend opportunities across major assets such as XRP and Bitcoin.

2. Featuring built-in dynamic stop-losses and intelligent position management, the platform extends institutional-grade risk control capabilities to retail investors, truly upgrading the investment experience from "passive holding" to "active value appreciation."

How It Works:

Getting started with DdbuShen is remarkably simple:

1. Sign up to receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select an AI trading strategy—[Click Here to View Trading Strategies].

3. Activate your quantitative strategy and let the AI ​​trading robot go to work for you.

Additional Platform Highlights Include:

No service fees or management fees—ensuring complete price transparency.

1. Multi-chain and multi-currency settlement support—including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT, XRP, and more.

2. 100% Uptime Guarantee—secured by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. 3. DdbuShen Online Customer Support is available to assist you 24 hours a day.

About DdbuShen

DdbuShen is an innovative fintech company that, through the deep integration of quantitative strategies and AI trading robot systems, provides retail investors with institutional-grade, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading solutions and digital asset management services.

Media Contact:

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an offer to invest, nor does it serve as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. You are strongly advised to conduct your own due diligence—including consulting with a professional financial advisor—before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities. You assume full responsibility for your investment decisions and bear all associated risks. Neither the media platforms nor the publishers shall be held liable for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.