Phoenix, AZ, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veza Reception, a legal-only answering service for law firms, announced that it was included in a 2026 industry guide evaluating virtual receptionist providers in the legal industry. The recognition highlights Veza’s focus on legal intake, live call answering, warm transfers, scheduling support, after-hours coverage, and dedicated receptionist pods designed specifically for law firms.

The recognition appears in Attorney at Law Magazine’s 2026 guide covering virtual receptionist options for law firms, which includes Veza Reception among providers serving the legal industry. The article is available here: https://attorneyatlawmagazine.com/legal-vendors/virtual-receptionist/best-virtual-receptionists-for-law-firms

Veza Reception provides live receptionist support exclusively to legal practices, handling new client intake, warm transfers, appointment scheduling, overflow calls, after-hours coverage, and weekend and holiday answering. By focusing solely on the legal industry, Veza’s team is trained on the terminology, urgency levels, and intake processes that law firms require from a front-desk operation.

Veza Reception assigns law firms dedicated receptionist pods that learn each firm’s practice areas, intake criteria, call handling preferences, escalation rules, and scheduling process. This model is designed to create a more consistent caller experience for law firms that want their receptionist support to feel closer to an in-house front desk rather than a large rotating call center.

“Law firms need more than basic message taking. They need receptionists who understand intake, urgency, and how each firm wants calls handled,” said Momir Gataric, Owner of Veza Reception. “Our goal is to give law firms a front-desk experience that feels consistent, professional, and familiar to their clients.”

As law firms continue to compete for new client inquiries, missed calls and inconsistent intake can directly affect client experience and lead conversion. Veza Reception helps firms manage calls professionally during business hours, after hours, weekends, holidays, and overflow periods. Firms interested in the service can begin with a 14-day free trial.

About Veza Reception

Veza Reception is a legal-only answering service that provides live receptionist support for law firms. The company helps firms with call answering, legal intake, warm transfers, scheduling, overflow coverage, and after-hours support through dedicated receptionist pods trained on each client’s workflows.

Press Inquiries

Momir Gataric

momir [at] vezareception.com

https://vezareception.com