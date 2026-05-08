Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPK) securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Graphic Packaging, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products. The Complaint further alleges that its customers include businesses in the food, food service, beverage, household, and other consumer product industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Complaint continues to allege that the Company sells its products through sales offices, as well as through broker arrangements with third parties.

The Complaint further alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, among other things, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (iii) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (iv) accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on May 1, 2025, when Graphic Packaging issued a press release reporting its first quarter (“Q1”) 2025 financial results with negatively revised guidance.

The Complaint further states that on this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 15.57%, to close at $21.37 per share on May 1, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Graphic Packaging should contact the Firm prior to the July 6, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .