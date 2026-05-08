More Life Summit 2026 Brings the World's Leading Voices in Longevity, Performance, Faith & Purpose to Miami this October

MIAMI, Fl., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morelifemvmt today announced the first two speaker lineup, programming and partner roster for the More Life Summit, a premium two-day longevity, performance, faith and purpose experience taking place Saturday and Sunday, October 10 & 11, 2026 at the iconic James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami. Built for high performing professionals, founders, athletes and families who want to get the most out of life, the summit is on track to become one of the standout health and wellness events on the 2026 calendar.

The event is headlined by renowned Human Biologist and founder of The Ultimate Human Gary Brecka, and 2x Mr. Olympia, Arnold Classic Champion, 212 Olympia and Mr. USA Derek Lunsford, with additional speakers, including the women's lineup, announced on a rolling basis through summer 2026. AllCore360° serves as the official Title Sponsor.

A Movement, Not Just a Conference

More Life Summit is purpose-built for the modern high performer. Where most wellness events focus on a single discipline, the summit weaves together the four pillars that actually move the needle on a long, meaningful life: longevity science, faith and purpose. The result is a curated room of operators, athletes, clinicians and families who are serious about getting the most out of life.

"You were fearfully and wonderfully made, for More Life," said a spokesperson for the Morelifemvmt team. "This summit exists to put the best minds in human performance, the most credible voices in modern health and the most grounded teachers of faith and purpose in the same room, in front of the people most ready to act on it."

Headline Speakers

Gary Brecka — Human Biologist, longevity pioneer, and founder of The Ultimate Human. Brecka has become one of the most influential voices in modern health, advising world-class athletes, executives and public figures on the science of living longer and performing better. The More Life Summit is one of his few confirmed public appearances on the 2026 calendar.

Derek Lunsford — 2x Mr. Olympia, Arnold Classic Champion, 212 Olympia and Mr. USA. One of the most decorated bodybuilders of his generation, Lunsford brings an unfiltered look at the discipline, mindset and recovery science behind elite physical performance.

The full 2026 speaker lineup, including the women's roster, will be announced through summer 2026.

The Experience

Across two days, attendees will move through keynote sessions, hands-on technology activations, an immersive expo floor, a Sunday morning devotional, and curated networking moments designed for genuine connection rather than transactional business card swaps. Every ticket tier includes full expo access and the Sunday devotional.

The summit is structured around three ticket tiers:

Expo Pass — $67. Full access to the expo floor, brand activations and Sunday devotional.

Full access to the expo floor, brand activations and Sunday devotional. General Admission — $444. All keynotes, breakouts and main-stage programming across both days.

All keynotes, breakouts and main-stage programming across both days. VIP Experience — $1,997. Premium seating, exclusive hospitality, speaker access and the most elevated weekend experience the summit offers.

The Venue & The City

The James L. Knight Center sits at 400 SE 2nd Ave in downtown Miami, walking distance to Brickell, the Miami River and the Bayfront. October is one of the most coveted weekends on the Miami calendar: cooler weather, fewer crowds and the start of the city's biggest event season. Attendees can pair the summit with the best of Miami dining, nightlife, waterfront and wellness.

Title Sponsor: AllCore360°

AllCore360° returns as the official Title Sponsor of the More Life Summit. AllCore360° has built a category-defining position in core training and recovery technology, and shares the summit's commitment to longevity, performance and human potential.

Why It Matters

The longevity and human performance category is on track to be one of the largest consumer movements of the decade. The More Life Summit is being built as the premium gathering point for that movement, anchored in real science, grounded in faith and purpose, and designed for the people most ready to invest in their own life expectancy and quality of life.

Tickets & Information

Tickets and full event details are available now at morelifemvmt.com. Group rates, partner opportunities and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Team@mail.morelifemvmt.com.

About More Life Movement

Morelifemvmt is a Miami-based platform built around the conviction that every person was made for more: more health, more presence, more purpose, more life. Through flagship live experiences, partnerships with the leading voices in longevity and performance, and a growing community of high performers, the movement exists to help people get the most out of life.

About AllCore360°

AllCore360° is a category-defining innovator in core training and recovery technology, partnering with athletes, clinicians and high performers around the world. AllCore360° serves as the official Title Sponsor of the More Life Summit 2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f384cad-1646-4d58-bf63-e08230833288

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e838f8c7-a66a-4ad7-a452-f9fb01e70a8a