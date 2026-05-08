Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller of The SubConscious Connection Announces 2026 Launch of Mind Mastery Skills Sessions, Retreats, Training and Certification Programs

Columbus, OH, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus, OH - May 08, 2026 - -

The SubConscious Connection, a mind mastery division of The RED Carpet Connection LLC, has expanded its 2026 training calendar in response to increased demand, with programs now underway and additional sessions scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. The current release includes newly scheduled sessions with limited enrollment, with additional dates expected to be added based on demand. The rollout includes seminars, certification tracks, personal breakthrough days, and multi-day immersive retreats designed to support decision-making, communication, and performance under pressure.

Demand for applied mental skills continues to rise across consumer, corporate, and performance sectors. Research from the American Psychological Association and National Institutes of Health shows that structured attention training, guided cognitive techniques, and behavioral awareness are associated with improved emotional regulation and decision-making performance. These methods are increasingly integrated into leadership development, coaching, and performance training environments.

The 2026 schedule introduces tiered access points, including short-format sessions, multi-day certification programs, and small-group immersive experiences. Personal breakthrough days and retreats are scheduled in limited-capacity formats to allow direct application of structured techniques in real-time settings. Early session releases have been structured to maintain smaller group sizes, reflecting increased preference for hands-on, applied learning environments.

Programs focus on helping participants understand how attention, language, and internal thought patterns influence behavior. The training model emphasizes repeatable frameworks and guided exercises designed for practical use rather than theory-based instruction.

Certification tracks are designed for professional development in business, coaching, leadership, and performance roles. These programs align with standards supported by the International Board of Coaches and Practitioners and are recognized within professional development and coaching contexts. Certifications may be used toward continuing education in select coaching and training environments, depending on provider requirements, and do not represent clinical or medical licensure.

"People are looking for skills they can apply immediately," said Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller. "There is a shift toward understanding how internal responses shape external results, especially when decisions need to be made quickly."

Industry training organizations, including Transform Destiny, report training practitioners across multiple countries, with certification activity supported by organizations such as the International Board of Coaches and Practitioners. These reports reflect continued demand for structured approaches to communication and behavior.

An independent coaching professional familiar with structured behavioral training models noted that programs emphasizing real-time application and internal awareness are increasingly preferred over lecture-based formats, particularly in business and performance settings, where faster skill integration is often required.

Broader findings in performance and behavioral research have documented improvements in communication clarity, confidence, and self-regulation when structured mental frameworks are applied (APA; NIH). These findings provide context for the types of skills emphasized in training environments. Observations within program settings are based on participant feedback and internal assessments and are not independently verified or peer-reviewed.

The 2026 expansion is structured to meet growing demand for flexible, applied learning formats. Short sessions introduce foundational concepts, while immersive formats such as retreats and breakthrough days provide deeper integration through practice-based environments.

Dr. Adams-Miller works with individuals and groups through sessions, training programs, speaking engagements, seminars, and media interviews. The SubConscious Connection operates as an educational platform focused on skill development and applied learning. These services are provided for educational and coaching purposes only and are not medical, psychological, or psychiatric treatment.

Program details and confirmed 2026 dates are available at TheSubConsciousConnection.com or AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com, or 1-419-722-6931.

As demand for practical mental performance skills continues to increase, structured training that combines behavioral science with real-world application is expected to remain relevant across personal, professional, and performance-driven environments.

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For more information about TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, contact the company here:



The SubConscious Connection

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH, CHt, CNLP

4197226931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840