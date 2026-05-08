Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce the addition of Katie Alves as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. She will be based at the Bank’s Lodi Branch at 31 South School Street.

With more than 20 years of banking experience, Alves joins Oak Valley with a strong background in relationship management, most recently serving as a Relationship Manager at another local financial institution. She will focus on commercial and agricultural lending in the Lodi area, partnering with business owners to understand their goals and provide tailored financial solutions.

“Katie brings extensive experience in relationship-driven banking and strategic credit structuring, with deep expertise serving agricultural clients,” said Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. “Her ability to connect with clients and offer practical, well-structured financial guidance is key to building the trust that supports our client-first approach.”

Beyond her professional role, Alves is closely connected to the Linden community, where she resides. She is actively involved in several local organizations, including Waterloo PTC, Linden Athletic Boosters Club, Linden Ag Boosters Club, Linden Education Foundation, and Holy Cross Church.

Alves holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from Fresno State University and has earned a Commercial Banking Certificate from the California Bankers Association. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and supporting her children’s activities.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.