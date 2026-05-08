Seacoast Pool and Spa Strengthens 10-Step Construction Process for Vinyl Liner Pools

LEBANON, ME, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Seacoast Pool and Spa has refined the 10-step construction process it uses on vinyl liner pool installations, building on two years of in-ground and above-ground pool work across Southern Maine and New Hampshire. Owner Noah personally oversees each project from the first site meeting through the final walkthrough, with customers kept informed at every phase.

The refinements come from two years of fieldwork. The company has tightened the gap between excavation and wall placement to reduce weather exposure on open sites. Laser-leveled wall setting is now a standard step rather than a final check. The walkthrough has also been restructured into a formal handoff, where Noah reviews pool care, equipment operation, and seasonal maintenance with each customer in person. The 10-step framework itself has stayed consistent, but the execution of each step has been adjusted based on what the team has learned across dozens of installations in New England conditions.

Alongside in-ground vinyl liner installations, Seacoast Pool and Spa builds above-ground pools, installs hot tubs, and pours concrete patios. Noah handles every project himself, which means customers work with the same person from the first conversation through the final walkthrough.

"Every project gets my direct oversight from the first site meeting through the final walkthrough," said Noah, owner of Seacoast Pool and Spa. "When a customer has a question, they get an answer from the person doing the work, not someone reading a status update from a project manager."

The construction process moves through 10 defined stages, starting with an on-site consultation to finalize pool dimensions and placement. From there, work progresses through excavation, laser-leveled wall and stair placement, concrete collar pouring, plumbing and equipment installation, backfill and grading, vermiculite base, vacuum-assisted vinyl liner installation, water delivery, and a final walkthrough that includes pool care instructions. Noah inspects each stage personally before the next one begins.

"The 10-step process exists so customers know what's happening at each stage," Noah added. "I tell people up front what we're doing on day one, what they'll see during excavation, when the concrete crew shows up, when the liner goes in, and what the final walkthrough covers. When people understand what's coming next, projects stay on schedule, and the conversations stay easy."

The pool installation company offers financing through Lyon Financial, a lender that specializes in swimming pool projects. Loan terms can extend up to 30 years with fixed interest rates, which gives homeowners flexibility in how they structure the cost of a pool over time. Project quotes are provided at no cost before any commitment is made.

Beyond installation, Seacoast Pool and Spa provides maintenance and repair services for existing pools. Available maintenance services encompass vinyl liner replacements, heating system and salt system installations, safety cover installations, and pump and filter equipment replacements. The company also provides seasonal pool opening and closing procedures alongside concrete patio construction designed to complement pool installations and enhance outdoor living spaces. Knowing the original install means faster diagnosis when something goes wrong and fewer surprises during routine maintenance.

Vinyl liner construction keeps installation costs lower than fiberglass or gunite alternatives. Replacement liners give homeowners a way to refresh the pool's look every several years without rebuilding it. The company offers a range of pool shapes and sizes to suit different backyard layouts, with above-ground installations typically completed in one to two days.

Seacoast Pool and Spa operates from 270 Carl Broggi Highway, Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Working in the same region for two years has given the team direct experience with local soil conditions, frost lines, and permit requirements on both sides of the Maine and New Hampshire border.

About Seacoast Pool and Spa





Seacoast Pool and Spa designs, builds, and maintains swimming pools and spas for homeowners across Southern Maine and New Hampshire. Based in Lebanon, Maine, and operating since 2024, the company installs in-ground and above-ground pools, hot tubs, and concrete patios. Owner Noah manages every project personally, from the first site visit through the final walkthrough. Services include pool installation, equipment repair and replacement, seasonal maintenance, and custom patio work.

###

For more information about Seacoast Pool & Spa, contact the company here:



Seacoast Pool & Spa

Customer Service

+1 207-672-2905

info@seacoastpoolandspa.com

270 Carl Broggi Hwy, Lebanon, ME