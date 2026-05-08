Money Skills launches groundbreaking AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot aimed at popularizing automated investing.

New York, NY, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market with fully automated trading, exceptional profitability, and zero learning curve.

MoneySkills , a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced the official launch of its state-of-the-art fully automated cryptocurrency trading bot. This AI-driven solution aims to fundamentally change how people interact with digital assets, enabling both novice and experienced traders to easily generate consistent passive income without requiring any programming or advanced technical skills.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, the demand for convenient, efficient, and profitable trading tools is unprecedented. MoneySkills responds to this demand by providing a smooth and easy-to-use user experience, eliminating traditional barriers to entry.





The core of the MoneySkills platform lies in its powerful automation capabilities; it's a fully automated, AI-driven trading solution.

Its proprietary AI-driven trading system continuously analyzes real-time market conditions and executes data-driven intelligent decisions around the clock. This enables users to maximize their profit potential and easily generate passive income without constantly monitoring market dynamics.

For beginners, MoneySkills' simplicity is a revolutionary innovation. Users can register an account, choose their preferred automated trading strategy, and activate the robot in just a few intuitive steps. Unlike traditional platforms that require complex configurations and deep market knowledge, MoneySkills offers an easy and convenient user experience with virtually no learning curve.

A combination of outstanding profitability and sound risk management

MoneySkills' key advantage lies in its ability to balance high profitability with robust security. Its AI-powered trading bots dynamically adjust strategies based on real-time data, ensuring precise trades. To address the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, MoneySkills employs advanced risk management tools to effectively protect user investments, achieving substantial returns even during periods of market turmoil.

Exclusive launch bonus: Start earning money now!

To celebrate its launch and make it easier for more people to get started, MoneySkills is offering an exclusive welcome package. New users who register will receive a $15 cash bonus and $50 in trial funds. This zero-risk reward allows new users to experience the platform's automation features and earning potential without any initial investment.

Why choose MoneySkills?

• Fully Automated Trading: No programming or technical skills required; simple, intuitive, and easy to use.

• AI-Driven Strategies: Dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions to maximize profits.

• Zero Learning Curve: Ideal for beginners; quick setup with just one click.

• Advanced Risk Management: Protects your investment and reduces risk in highly volatile markets.

• Free Welcome Bonus: Instantly receive a $15 cash bonus and $50 trial funds to help you confidently begin your trading journey.

MoneySkills spokesperson Manfred Killinger stated, "Our mission is to provide a tool that simplifies the cryptocurrency trading process and maintains superior profitability. We are committed to helping individuals take control of their financial future. Whether you are a newcomer to the cryptocurrency space or an experienced investor seeking a more efficient approach, MoneySkills is the ideal partner for your success."

To claim your welcome bonus and start automating your cryptocurrency portfolio today, visit the Money Skills website: https://moneyskills.net/

About Money Skills:

MoneySkills is a leading AI-powered cryptocurrency quantitative trading platform designed for users looking to automate their trading and maximize profits. Leveraging powerful AI technology and an intuitive user interface, the platform provides fully automated, secure, and high-yield trading solutions for both beginners and professionals.

Contact Information:

Email: help@moneyskills.net

Website: www.moneyskills.net

