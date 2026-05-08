Her Bodhi Claims Evaluated: Meno & Hormonal Support for Women by HerBodhi Under Investigation

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Her Bodhi supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medication, using hormone therapy, managing a medical condition, or have a history of hormone-sensitive conditions. If a purchase is made through links in this content, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Product Her Bodhi Meno / Her Bodhi Hormonal Support Category Dietary supplements — menopause and hormonal support Key Ingredients (Meno) KSM-66® Ashwagandha (600 mg combined), Milk Thistle (400 mg), Black Cohosh (80 mg), Soy Isoflavones (80 mg), Red Clover (40 mg), Flaxseed (50 mg) Dosage 2 capsules per day with a meal Price (subscription, Meno) From $24.31 per bottle Price (one-time, Meno) From $36.99 per bottle Return Window 14 days from delivery — unopened, original packaging Availability United States only Contact hello@herbodhi.com Website herbodhi.com

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

Why "Her Bodhi Under Investigation" Is a Consumer Search Topic

The phrase Her Bodhi under investigation may appear in consumer research searches when shoppers are evaluating supplement claims, label transparency, purchase terms, and safety disclosures. It refers to consumer-facing claim evaluation, ingredient review, purchase-term review, and supplement-label analysis — not a confirmed regulatory action, agency proceeding, lawsuit, or legal finding. Women researching menopause supplements routinely use search language like HerBodhi under investigation, Her Bodhi scam, and Her Bodhi complaints as a first step in verifying what a brand actually offers before committing to a purchase. Her Bodhi Meno and Her Bodhi Hormonal Support are evaluated here through the lens of ingredient transparency, supplement disclaimers, subscription terms, refund eligibility, and consumer safety considerations — giving anyone researching this brand a factual, label-sourced reference point to work from.

Her Bodhi Claims Evaluated: What Can Be Verified

The investigation focuses on what consumers can confirm directly from Her Bodhi's available product materials. The following facts are verifiable from the Supplement Facts panels, checkout pages, and terms and conditions published at herbodhi.com.

Supplement Facts panels are published for both Her Bodhi Meno and Her Bodhi Hormonal Support, listing all ingredients, amounts per serving, and other ingredients.

are published for both Her Bodhi Meno and Her Bodhi Hormonal Support, listing all ingredients, amounts per serving, and other ingredients. Serving size is 2 capsules per day with a meal for both products.

is 2 capsules per day with a meal for both products. Pricing is disclosed at checkout for subscription and one-time purchase options, with discounts clearly listed for multi-bottle orders.

is disclosed at checkout for subscription and one-time purchase options, with discounts clearly listed for multi-bottle orders. Subscription terms include automatic renewal, a 48-hour cancellation window before each renewal date, and subscription management through herbodhi.com.

include automatic renewal, a 48-hour cancellation window before each renewal date, and subscription management through herbodhi.com. Return terms identify a 14-day window from delivery, an unopened original-packaging requirement for resale-condition returns, a $9 prepaid shipping label cost, and refund processing after returned goods are received and inspected.

identify a 14-day window from delivery, an unopened original-packaging requirement for resale-condition returns, a $9 prepaid shipping label cost, and refund processing after returned goods are received and inspected. U.S. shipping only — Her Bodhi ships to the United States with a 3–5 business day delivery window.

— Her Bodhi ships to the United States with a 3–5 business day delivery window. Contact email — hello@herbodhi.com is listed in available source materials.

— hello@herbodhi.com is listed in available source materials. Operating company — UAB Bodhi Wellness, registered in Lithuania, is identified as the operating entity in Her Bodhi's terms and conditions.

— UAB Bodhi Wellness, registered in Lithuania, is identified as the operating entity in Her Bodhi's terms and conditions. FDA disclaimer — the standard DSHEA disclaimer is present on the website and product pages.

— the standard DSHEA disclaimer is present on the website and product pages. Soy disclosure — Her Bodhi Meno contains Soy Isoflavones from soy bean extract, disclosed on the product label.

— Her Bodhi Meno contains Soy Isoflavones from soy bean extract, disclosed on the product label. Non-GMO and third-party tested are listed as product attributes on the Her Bodhi homepage.

are listed as product attributes on the Her Bodhi homepage. Hormone-free formula designation is stated across both products.

None of this guarantees individual satisfaction or results, but it gives consumers verifiable details to review before ordering.

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

Her Bodhi Meno Ingredients and Label Review

Her Bodhi Meno is a daily two-capsule supplement built around a six-ingredient botanical complex. Every ingredient listed below appears on the verified Supplement Facts panel.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha root extract and Ashwagandha root (600 mg combined) — KSM-66® is a patented, full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb included in this formula to support the body's normal stress-response pathways during menopause-related transitions.

Milk Thistle seed extract (400 mg) — Milk thistle is a liver-supportive botanical commonly discussed in general wellness and antioxidant-support contexts.

Black Cohosh root extract (80 mg) — Black cohosh is one of the most widely studied botanicals in the menopause support category. Her Bodhi Meno includes it for its studied association with supporting comfort during menopause-related body-temperature changes and nighttime transitions.

Soy Isoflavones from Soy bean extract (80 mg) — Soy isoflavones are phytoestrogens — plant-based compounds commonly discussed in women's wellness and menopause-support contexts. Her Bodhi Meno contains soy and is not appropriate for individuals with a soy allergy.

Flaxseed (50 mg) — Flaxseed is included for its omega-3 fatty acid and lignan content, ingredients commonly studied in cardiovascular and digestive wellness contexts.

Red Clover herb extract (40 mg) — Red clover is a phytoestrogen-containing botanical included for its studied association with supporting comfort during menopause-related body-temperature changes.

Other ingredients: Hypromellose capsule, Rice flour, Magnesium Stearate. Ingredient-level research does not guarantee product-level results. Individual experiences vary.

Her Bodhi Hormonal Support Ingredients and Formula Review

Her Bodhi Hormonal Support is formulated as a broader female wellness supplement, combining vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and a multi-botanical proprietary blend. The verified Supplement Facts panel lists the following.

Vitamin A (as Beta-Carotene): 50 mcg RAE

Thiamin (as Thiamin Mononitrate): 1.25 mg

Niacin: 1 mg NE

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl): 3.8 mg

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin): 54 mcg

Pantothenic Acid (as D-Calcium Pantothenate): 2.5 mg

Zinc (as Zinc oxide): 26 mg

L-Arginine (Base): 100 mg

BioPerine® (Black pepper extract): 1 mg

Proprietary Blend: 802 mg total — Epimedium, Tribulus, Catuaba, Dong Quai, Ginkgo, Asian Ginseng, Damiana, Ashwagandha, Ginger, Maca, Muira Puama, Velvet Bean (Mucuna pruriens), Asparagus Extract, Chinese Smilax

Because the formula uses a proprietary blend, consumers can see the total blend amount — 802 mg — but not the exact amount of each individual botanical within it. Anyone who needs specific per-ingredient dosing information should contact hello@herbodhi.com before purchasing. Other ingredients include Rice Flour, Hypromellose (vegetable capsule), Magnesium Stearate (vegetable), and Silicon Dioxide. Her Bodhi source materials state that the supplements are suitable for vegan and vegetarian users.

Her Bodhi Hormonal Support is positioned as a women's wellness supplement built around vitamins, minerals, amino acids, BioPerine®, and a multi-botanical proprietary blend. It is intended as general wellness support and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any hormonal, mood, libido, or stress-related condition.

Her Bodhi Scam Searches: What Consumers Are Really Trying to Verify

Consumers searching Her Bodhi scam are usually trying to confirm whether the product has a visible Supplement Facts panel, a disclosed company contact, transparent checkout pricing, clear refund terms, and proper medical disclaimers — not because they necessarily believe fraud has occurred. This kind of search is common across the supplement category because shoppers want to verify the basics before ordering: the official website, ingredient labels, refund terms, subscription details, and a working way to reach customer support. The available Her Bodhi source materials identify Supplement Facts panels for both products, pricing across subscription and one-time purchase formats, U.S.-only shipping terms, a 14-day return policy under stated conditions, subscription management terms, and the contact email hello@herbodhi.com. That does not guarantee individual satisfaction or results, but it gives consumers something concrete to evaluate before making a decision. Consumers reading Her Bodhi reviews should keep in mind that individual experiences vary and that supplement outcomes depend on a wide range of personal health factors.

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

Her Bodhi Complaints and Subscription Questions

Consumers researching Her Bodhi complaints should review the terms most likely to affect their purchase expectations before ordering. The following subscription and return details are verifiable from Her Bodhi's terms and conditions.

Automatic renewal — subscription orders renew automatically at the end of each billing period.

— subscription orders renew automatically at the end of each billing period. Cancellation window — subscribers must cancel at least 48 hours before the renewal date. Cancellation takes effect at the end of the current billing period, not immediately.

— subscribers must cancel at least 48 hours before the renewal date. Cancellation takes effect at the end of the current billing period, not immediately. Early cancellation terms — subscribers who cancel before the second subscription charge is processed may be required to pay back the discount applied to the original order.

— subscribers who cancel before the second subscription charge is processed may be required to pay back the discount applied to the original order. Return window — 14 days from the date of delivery.

— 14 days from the date of delivery. Return eligibility — products must be unopened and in original packaging, or not as described or faulty. Opened products do not qualify for resale-condition returns.

— products must be unopened and in original packaging, or not as described or faulty. Opened products do not qualify for resale-condition returns. Shipping label cost — a $9 prepaid shipping label fee applies to eligible returns and is deducted from the refund amount.

— a $9 prepaid shipping label fee applies to eligible returns and is deducted from the refund amount. Refund timing — refunds are processed within 10–30 business days after returned goods are received and inspected, with an additional up to 14 business days to appear in the bank account.

— refunds are processed within 10–30 business days after returned goods are received and inspected, with an additional up to 14 business days to appear in the bank account. Subscription returns — refunds for unopened subscription orders apply to the initial purchase only, not to recurring shipments.

Anyone with questions about an order, cancellation, or return can reach Her Bodhi directly at hello@herbodhi.com. Pricing and availability may change, so confirming current terms at herbodhi.com before ordering is worthwhile.

Does Her Bodhi Work? Formula Design Versus Guaranteed Results

Her Bodhi Meno is designed to support women's wellness during menopause-related transitions through a hormone-free botanical formula. The formula includes KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Milk Thistle, Black Cohosh, Soy Isoflavones, Flaxseed, and Red Clover — ingredients commonly studied in women's wellness and menopause-support categories. Each ingredient is included to support a specific aspect of the menopause experience: stress-response pathways, body-temperature comfort during hormonal transitions, nighttime comfort, emotional wellness, and daily routine consistency. None of these are guaranteed outcomes.

Her Bodhi is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ingredient-level research does not guarantee product-level results. How quickly — and whether — someone notices any change can vary significantly from person to person. Her Bodhi recommends consistent use for a minimum of three months, with re-evaluation by a healthcare provider every three to six months. Her Bodhi's own terms note that adherence to use instructions cannot be controlled by the brand and that no warranty is provided as to results or outcomes.

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

Her Bodhi Side Effects, Soy Warning, and Medical Considerations

Searches for Her Bodhi side effects are a reasonable starting point for anyone with specific health considerations. Here is what Her Bodhi's available materials identify as relevant safety information.

Soy allergy — Her Bodhi Meno contains Soy Isoflavones from soy bean extract. Consumers with known soy allergies should avoid soy-containing supplements unless a qualified healthcare professional provides individualized guidance.

Hormone-sensitive conditions — The phytoestrogen-containing botanicals in Her Bodhi Meno and Hormonal Support — including soy isoflavones and red clover — are plant-based compounds commonly discussed in women's wellness and menopause-support contexts. Anyone with a history of estrogen-sensitive conditions, including hormone-positive breast cancer, should consult an oncologist or healthcare provider before use.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding — Her Bodhi supplements are not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals.

Liver conditions — Milk thistle may influence liver enzymes. Anyone with an existing liver condition should consult a healthcare provider before starting this or any supplement.

Medication interactions — Anyone taking hormone replacement therapy, antidepressants, blood thinners, or medications that affect liver function should speak with a healthcare provider before adding Her Bodhi.

Prescription weight management and metabolic medications — Anyone currently using injectable or oral prescription medications for weight management, blood sugar regulation, or metabolic support should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding Her Bodhi or any supplement. This type of guidance needs to be individualized based on a person's full health profile and current medication regimen.

Surgery — Her Bodhi's materials advise discontinuing the supplement at least two weeks before any scheduled surgery and consulting a healthcare professional.

This is not a complete list of safety considerations. A qualified healthcare professional is always the right resource for individualized supplement guidance.

Her Bodhi Pricing, Shipping, and Refund Terms

Her Bodhi Meno is available in subscription and one-time purchase formats. All orders ship free to U.S. addresses.

Option Supply Price Per Bottle Servings Subscription 1-bottle $49.50 (was $64.99, 24% off) 30 Subscription 3-bottle $29.14/bottle (was $64.99, 55% off) 90 Subscription 6-bottle $24.31/bottle (was $60.78, 60% off) 180 One-time 1-bottle $64.99 30 One-time 3-bottle $44.99/bottle (was $64.99, 31% off) 90 One-time 6-bottle $36.99/bottle (was $60.78, 39% off) 180

Her Bodhi Hormonal Support subscription pricing starts at $20.67 per bottle for the 6-bottle plan. One-time purchase options start at $25.05 per bottle for the 6-bottle option. Both products ship free to U.S. addresses.

Pricing and availability are subject to change. Confirm current terms directly at herbodhi.com before purchase.

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Her Bodhi under investigation?

The phrase Her Bodhi under investigation in this context refers to consumer-facing claim evaluation, ingredient review, label review, pricing review, subscription review, and safety-disclosure review. It does not refer to a confirmed regulatory action, lawsuit, agency proceeding, or legal finding of any kind.

Is Her Bodhi a scam?

Her Bodhi publishes Supplement Facts panels, product pricing, subscription terms, return terms, a listed customer support email, and standard dietary supplement disclaimers. Consumers should review all terms before purchasing and consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement. Individual experiences vary.

What are the most common Her Bodhi complaints consumers should check before ordering?

Consumers researching Her Bodhi complaints should review automatic renewal terms, cancellation timing, refund eligibility, return shipping label costs, unopened-product requirements, and the difference between subscription and one-time pricing. Her Bodhi's terms identify automatic renewal for subscription purchases, a 48-hour cancellation window before renewal, and a 14-day return window from delivery under stated conditions.

Does Her Bodhi work?

Her Bodhi supplements are designed to support women's wellness through botanical, vitamin, mineral, amino acid, and phytonutrient ingredients. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ingredient-level research does not guarantee product-level results, and individual experiences vary.

What are the Her Bodhi side effects?

Her Bodhi's available materials advise consulting a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, especially for anyone with medical conditions, on prescription medications, pregnant or breastfeeding, with known allergies, liver concerns, hormone-sensitive conditions, or preparing for surgery. Her Bodhi Meno contains soy.

Can Her Bodhi be taken alongside prescription weight management or metabolic medications?

Anyone currently using prescription medications for weight management, blood sugar regulation, or metabolic support should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding Her Bodhi or any supplement. These medications can affect digestion, hormone regulation, and overall metabolic function, so individualized guidance based on a full health profile is essential before combining them with any supplement regimen.

Does Her Bodhi contain soy?

Her Bodhi Meno contains Soy Isoflavones from soy bean extract. Anyone with a known soy allergy or sensitivity should review the label carefully and consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

What is the Her Bodhi refund policy?

Her Bodhi's terms identify a 14-day return window from the date of delivery. Eligible returns include unopened products in original packaging, or products that are not as described or faulty. A $9 prepaid shipping label fee applies, and refunds are processed after the returned goods are received and inspected.

Summary: What the Her Bodhi Claim Review Shows

Her Bodhi Meno is a hormone-free dietary supplement formulated for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause. The formula delivers six verified botanical ingredients — KSM-66® Ashwagandha (600 mg combined), Milk Thistle seed extract (400 mg), Black Cohosh root extract (80 mg), Soy Isoflavones (80 mg), Flaxseed (50 mg), and Red Clover herb extract (40 mg) — each included for its studied role in supporting hormonal wellness, body-temperature comfort during menopause-related transitions, stress response, and liver support. Her Bodhi Hormonal Support extends the brand's focus to broader female hormonal wellness through a vitamin, mineral, and botanical proprietary blend. Her Bodhi source materials identify Non-GMO, third-party-tested, hormone-free, and vegan/vegetarian-friendly product attributes. Consumers should confirm current manufacturing and quality-control details directly with Her Bodhi before purchase. Subscription pricing for Her Bodhi Meno starts at $24.31 per bottle with free shipping. A 14-day return window applies under stated conditions. Her Bodhi is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ingredient-level research does not guarantee product-level results. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.

View the current Her Bodhi offer (official Her Bodhi page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Her Bodhi supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen, particularly if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, taking prescription medications, have a history of hormone-sensitive conditions, or are managing an underlying health condition.

Results from dietary supplements vary by individual. Ingredient-level research does not guarantee product-level outcomes.

Pricing, availability, and product details are subject to change. See current terms at herbodhi.com.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Her Bodhi. See full terms and conditions at herbodhi.com.

Email: hello@herbodhi.com