Urbana Corporation Has Filed  2026 First Quarter Interim Financial Statements

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TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. Urbana’s investment portfolio is managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com