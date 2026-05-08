Fitness Online Named “Best Fitness Mobile App” in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Fitness Online , the all-in-one autonomous ecosystem and 24/7 intelligent pocket assistant for precision training and health, has been selected as winner of the “Best Fitness Mobile App” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Fitness Online delivers a science-backed, coach-guided training ecosystem. Designed by Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists (CSCS) and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN), the platform’s adaptive system is focused on quantifiable health outcomes. The vetted content ecosystem features over 850 exercises with precise 3D muscle visualizations, complemented by a "Right vs. Wrong" visual correction engine.

Designed by CSCS-certified professionals, each movement is grounded in the clinical principles of progressive overload and injury mitigation. This scientific approach allows users to deploy goal-driven plans or utilize a flexible custom builder that sustains long-term engagement while maintaining biomechanical integrity and safety.

Fitness Online has engineered an autonomous Apple Watch ecosystem that lets users execute workouts, including logging sets, reps, and weights, or swapping exercises, allowing for focused, "phone-free" training. Sophisticated, unified analytics track active muscle group distribution, workload trends, and recovery metrics. In addition, Fitness Online links training with a macro-adaptive food database. Every meal plan is designed by RDNs, and the platform optimizes them in real-time based on a user’s training load and biometric data. Supported by a curated database of 10,000+ localized meals, the system suggests macro-flexible alternatives that ensure nutritional intake stays aligned to physical activity.

“Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this recognition. Unlike standard video-training apps, every program in Fitness Online transforms traditional training through a standalone ecosystem that eliminates data silos and offers a social network for accountability and community. Our emphasis on exercise science, recovery, and nutrition is also essential for performance-focused athletes,” noted the Fitness Online leadership team. “Our app solves the ‘fall-off problem’ common with more traditional apps. With millions of users and high app-store sentiment, we’ll continue to encourage millions of people on the way to better health, stronger habits, and lasting results.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“Fitness Online bridges the gap between professional coaching and home fitness, ensuring users have access to expert-designed methodology. There’s an industry-wide digital fitness problem of data fragmentation and digital distraction. A primary barrier to fitness consistency is cognitive load and phone distraction,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Fitness Online is not just a workout library; it is a comprehensive execution ecosystem. For providing the structural roadmap and educational ‘handbook’ necessary for users to master the science of their own bodies and achieve a holistic wellness impact, we’re pleased to award Fitness Online our ‘Best Fitness Mobile App’ designation for 2026.”

Additional features include a conversational AI assistant, a workout diary, an In-App Encyclopedia, a calorie counter/food tracker, and the ability to direct message coaches. Fitness Online also brings high adherence to digital fitness through a supportive social feed that fosters accountability.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.