Palm Beach Homeowner Files Lawsuit After $340,000 Renovation Allegedly Abandoned, Leaving Family in Unsafe Living Conditions

Palm Beach County, Florida, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Palm Beach County homeowner has filed a lawsuit alleging that a major home renovation project valued at over $340,000 was left incomplete, unsafe, and ultimately abandoned—despite more than $150,000 already paid to the contractor.

Adam Siegel, represented by Davy Karkason, Esq. of Transnational Matters PLLC, filed suit in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court against Palm Beach Premier Remodeling, Inc., Premier Cabinets and Supply LLC, and individuals associated with the project.

According to the complaint, the project, which began in October 2025, included a full interior renovation involving kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and structural improvements. The lawsuit alleges that substantial portions of the work were never completed and that the property was left in hazardous condition.

The filing describes exposed electrical wiring, disconnected plumbing, unfinished drywall, and incomplete flooring—conditions that allegedly rendered parts of the home uninhabitable.

The lawsuit also claims that cabinetry and materials paid for by the homeowner were never delivered and remain unaccounted for.

In addition, the complaint details an incident in which representatives associated with the project allegedly engaged in aggressive and intimidating conduct toward the homeowner’s pregnant wife, causing significant distress during what was described as a high-risk pregnancy.

The suit further alleges that payment terms were altered mid-project, work ceased abruptly, and proper supervision required under Florida law was not maintained.

Siegel is seeking damages related to repair and completion costs, recovery of funds paid, loss of use of the home, and additional damages.

The case underscores broader concerns about contractor accountability, project abandonment, and construction safety across South Florida.

Case Information:

Adam Siegel v. Palm Beach Premier Remodeling, Inc., et al.

Case No. 502026CA001005XXXAMB

Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida

Media Contact:

Transnational Matters PLLC

www.transnationalmatters.com

305.417.9866

info@transnationalmatters.com