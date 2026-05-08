Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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Q1 2026 Financial Highlights (1):

Revenues of $762.0 million

Gross Margin at 17.0%

EBITDA ( 2 ) amounted to $68.1 million

amounted to $68.1 million Net Earnings amounted to $23.9 million

Quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share declared (4)



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX:DBM) announced today its first quarter 2026 financial results (1) for the period ended March 31, 2026.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (1), consolidated revenues totaled $762.0 million, compared to $793.2 million in 2025, largely due to the impact of decreases in pricing on a year-over-year basis across certain construction materials categories. The Company’s sales by product group in the period were made up of 83% construction materials, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 14%, and other sources of 3%.

Gross margin dollars amounted to $129.5 million in 2026, versus $132.5 million in 2025. Gross margin percentage increased to 17.0% during the quarter, when compared to 16.7% in 2025.

EBITDA (2) amounted to $68.1 million, compared to EBITDA of $70.0 million. Net earnings for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, were $23.9 million versus $23.6 million in the comparative period in 2025.

The Company declared a $0.14 per share (4) dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

“Despite year-over-year lower pricing for SPF, OSB and plywood product categories, I am pleased with our top-line performance, while our focus on cost management allowed us to deliver strong gross margin and ultimately a good start to the year at the EBITDA and net earnings lines,” commented Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board. “While we saw some stability in pricing in the US in the first quarter, the overall picture driven by macro trends remains volatile, and uncertainty exists moving forward into 2026.”



Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA):

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (in thousands of dollars) $ $ Net earnings 23,924 23,558 Provision for income taxes 3,333 2,600 Finance costs 16,649 19,372 Depreciation and amortization 24,193 24,502 EBITDA 68,099 70,032

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s premier national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and coast-to-coast across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities. In the United States: headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Tucker Lumber operates three treating plants, specialty sawmilling operations and a captive trucking fleet serving the U.S. east coast; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “outlook”, “predict”, “remain”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “plan”, “could”, “might”, “project”, “targeting” or the inverse or negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Forward-looking information in the Q1 2026 MD&A and the associated Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (the ”Interim Financial Report”) includes without limitation, statements regarding funding requirements, dividends, commodity pricing, debt repayment, interest rates, economic conditions data and housing starts. Additionally, the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s results is difficult to quantify, as it will depend on, inter alia, the ongoing duration and impact of the pandemic, the impact of government policies, and the pace of economic recovery. These statements are based on management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, and on information currently available to management, speak only as of the date of the Interim Financial Report and are subject to risks which are described in the Company’s current Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 (“AIF”) and the Company’s public filings on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedarplus.ca (“SEDAR+”) and as updated from time to time, and would include, but are not limited to, dependence on market economic conditions, risks related to the impact of geopolitical conflicts, local, national, and international health concerns, including but not limited to COVID-19 or other viruses, epidemics or pandemics, sales and margin risk, acquisition and integration risks and operational risks related thereto, competition, information system risks, technology risks, cybersecurity risks, availability of supply of products, interest rate risks, inflation risks, risks associated with the introduction of new product lines, product design risk, product liability risk, modern slavery and supply chain risks, environmental risks, climate change risks, volatility of commodity prices, inventory risks, customer and vendor risks, contract performance risk, availability of credit, credit risks, performance bond risk, currency risks, insurance risks, tax risks, risks of legislative or regulatory changes, international trade and tariff risks, operational and safety risks, resource industry risks, resource extraction risks, risks relating to remote operations, forestry management and silviculture, fire and natural disaster risks, key executive risk and litigation risks. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Such statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain assumptions. Some of the key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the performance of the Canadian and the United States (“US”) economies, the impact of COVID-19, other viruses, epidemics, pandemics or health risks, interest rates, exchange rates, inflation, capital and loan availability, commodity pricing, the Canadian and the US housing and building materials markets; international trade matters; post-acquisition operation of a business; the amount of the Company’s cash flow from operations; tax laws; laws and regulations relating to the protection of the environment, including the impacts of climate change, and natural resources; and the extent of the Company’s future acquisitions and capital spending requirements or planning in respect thereto, including but not limited to the performance of any such business and its operation; availability or more limited availability of access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, the Company’s future growth plans, the implementation and success of the integration of acquisitions, the ability of the Company to refinance its debts as they mature; the direct and indirect effect of the US housing market and economy; exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian and US dollar; retention of key personnel; the Company’s ability to sustain its level of sales and earnings margins; the Company’s ability to grow its business long-term and to manage its growth; the Company’s management information systems upon which it is dependent are not impaired, ransomed or unavailable; the Company’s insurance is sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations as well as the general level of economic activity, in Canada and the US, and abroad, discretionary spending and unemployment levels; the effect of general economic conditions; market demand for the Company’s products, and prices for such products; the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations; and the risk of losses from fires, floods and other natural disasters and unemployment levels. They are, by necessity, only estimates of future developments and actual developments may differ materially from these statements due to a number of known and unknown factors. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in the Interim Financial Report is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in the Interim Financial Report is based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements included in the Interim Financial Report may be considered “financial outlook” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than the Interim Financial Report.



In addition, there are numerous risks associated with an investment in the Company’s common shares and senior unsecured notes, which are also further described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in the Interim Financial Report and include but are not limited to the factors and risks described in the periodic and other reports filed by Doman with Canadian securities commissions and available on SEDAR+ in the “Risk Factors” sections of Doman’s AIF, as may be updated from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We caution that the foregoing factors that may affect future results are not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Doman, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Neither Doman nor any of its associates or directors, officers, partners, affiliates, or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in these communications will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and legal or regulatory obligations, Doman is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(1) Please refer to our Q1 2026 MD&A and Financial Statements for further information. Our Q1 2026 Financial Statements filings are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

(2) In the discussion, reference is made to EBITDA, which represents earnings from continuing operations before interest, including amortization of deferred financing costs, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore the measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of a company’s ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because we interpret trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(4) On March 13, 2026, Doman declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, which was paid on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. Please refer to our Q1 2026 MD&A and Financial Statements for more information.