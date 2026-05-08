vTv Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that it granted 39,500 stock options to purchase shares of common stock to two non-executive employees as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options that were granted have a weighted average exercise price of $32.00 per share. Each option award will vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to continued employment with vTv on such vesting dates. The options have a term of 10 years and are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a US Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the US as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com