KULR Technology Group Sets First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

KULR management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can submit relevant questions prior to the call to Stuart Smith via email: ir@kulr.ai by 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. The questions will be addressed according to the relevance to the shareholder base, and the appropriateness of the questions in light of public disclosure rules.

KULR Technology Group First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 14th, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

To access the call, please register using the following link: KULR First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code and PIN required to join the live call. The conference call will be available for replay here via the Investor Relations section on KULR’s website (www.kulr.ai).

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, hyperscale AI data centers, telecom infrastructure, and mobility applications. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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