SalesCloser Announces Collaboration with Twilio to Accelerate Customer Deployments

Collaboration with Twilio, a leading global cloud communications platform1, aims to streamline enterprise-grade phone number activation, reduce compliance friction, and shorten time-to-launch for SalesCloser customers

Vancouver, BC, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced that it hasentered into a collaboration program with Twilio, one of the world’s leading cloud communications platforms, establishing a streamlined referral and onboarding process to simplify Voice setup for customers. This collaboration enables SalesCloser clients to activate enterprise-grade phone numbers and calling capabilities through Twilio as part of their deployment.

Voice is a core execution channel for SalesCloser’s AI sales agents, which conduct real-time, personalized conversations across phone, video, and digital channels. For customers, one of the most time-consuming stages of a voice deployment is not the AI itself but the telephony layer underneath it - account setup, phone number provisioning, identity verification and regulatory compliance. Twilio is among the most widely deployed communications infrastructure providers globally and powers voice and messaging for thousands of enterprises worldwide. Under the workflow, Twilio works directly with referred customers on account setup, verification, provisioning, and compliance requirements, while SalesCloser delivers the AI agents, call flows, and broader sales workflow within its platform - creating a clearer, more predictable path from contract to live calling. Additionally, where relevant to customer deployment needs, the teams may make customer introductions to help support implementation and onboarding.

“This collaboration is an important step in making SalesCloser faster to deploy and easier to scale,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser. “By streamlining onboarding and setup workflows with Twilio, we can reduce friction, accelerate go-live timelines, and help customers activate phone numbers and calling capabilities with greater speed, reliability and confidence.”

The streamlined onboarding process is designed to deliver faster time-to-launch, reduced onboarding friction and compliance risk, improved call reliability and connection quality, and more efficient deployment of AI-powered sales workflows. As SalesCloser continues to expand its enterprise customer base, removing operational bottlenecks in the deployment process is a core component of the Company’s strategy to support accelerated customer revenue growth, shorter customer ramp cycles, and broader adoption of its conversational AI platform.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 604-990-2714

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the streamlined onboarding process with Twilio, expected reductions in deployment time and onboarding friction for customers, expected improvements in call reliability and compliance outcomes, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company’s ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks relating to the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers including telecommunications and infrastructure partners, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





1 Source: Twilio news releases dated July 24, 2025 (recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service) and February 12, 2026 (Q4 and Full Year 2025 results, disclosing more than 402,000 active customer accounts globally).