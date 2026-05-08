NVIDIA Names Suzanne Nora Johnson to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Suzanne Nora Johnson, effective July 13, 2026. Ms. Nora Johnson is the former Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where she spent two decades in various leadership roles, including serving as Chair of the Global Markets Institute, Head of Global Research and Head of Global Healthcare.

She is expected to join the board’s Audit Committee on the effective date of her appointment.

“Suzanne is an extraordinary leader whose career spans finance, technology, healthcare and public policy,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Her experience guiding global companies, together with her leadership at the forefront of education and philanthropy, will be an invaluable asset to NVIDIA’s board. We are honored to welcome her and look forward to her insight as we build the future in the age of AI.”

Nora Johnson, 68, holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from the University of Southern California. She serves on the board of directors of Pfizer Inc., where she is chair of the Audit Committee, a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Regulatory & Compliance Committee. She also recently stepped down as the Board Chair of Intuit Inc., where she had served on the board of directors since 2007.

Effective on July 13, 2026, NVIDIA’s board expands to 11 members.

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For further information, contact:

Mylene Mangalindan

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

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