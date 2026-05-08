Sarwa Reaches $1B in Client Assets, a First for a Homegrown UAE Fintech

Investment platform announces crossing $1B in AUM amidst retail trading surge across the MENA region.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarwa, one of the GCC’s leading investment and personal finance platforms, recently crossed $1 billion in client assets under management, making it the first GCC-made fintech to achieve this milestone. The achievement, reached amid the broader region’s geopolitical uncertainty, signals a resilience for the UAE's financial infrastructure. Sarwa’s $1 billion mark underscores the ways retail investors in the UAE are actively shaping the next phase of growth in the region.

Co-founder and Group CEO, Mark Chahwan, attributes the growth milestone to changing investor behaviour and compounding momentum. "Back when we started, people said retail investing wouldn't work in MENA, that the environment was different from the West. Hitting and then crossing $1 billion proves that retail investors were just underserved, and this community has become remarkably strong," Chahwan said.

Co-founder and CTO Jad Sayegh, who built the platform's technical infrastructure, views the milestone as validation of their thesis. "This achievement belongs to our clients. It's their money, their portfolios, their growth. The speed at which we’ve reached this point shows how quickly momentum builds once people start investing," Sayegh said.

Licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the achievement highlights the role the ADGM plays in fostering innovation and enabling retail-focused financial platforms to grow. Amongst its other achievements, Sarwa has received recognition from Forbes Middle East, appearing on the magazine's cover in 2023 and ranking in its Top 20 Fintechs list in 2025.

The GCC fintech sector continues to expand at pace, projected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate through 2030. With only 6% of UAE residents invested in stocks, bonds, and funds - a number significantly below developed countries like the US - the UAE is witnessing the early days of its projected growth. As the UAE establishes itself as a leading global hub for innovation, the changing fintech sector has enabled startups like Sarwa to scale into regional players.

Chahwan and Sayegh, both 33, along with co-founder and previous CMO, Nadine Mezher, raised $25 million across funding rounds, prior to Sarwa reaching profitability in 2024. Among their key investors are Mubadala Investment Company, 500 Startups, Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), Shorooq Partners, and Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP).

Sarwa differentiates itself through its intuitive interface and its educational resources that address financial literacy gaps. The platform plans to build on this momentum by continuing to expand its offerings and deepen access to investing for individuals across the region.

Disclaimer: $1 billion refers to the fair value of all client holdings, including equities, options, cryptocurrencies, and cash across Sarwa Invest, Sarwa Trade, Sarwa Crypto, and Sarwa Save. The value of holdings varies over time based on net deposits and market performance.

About Sarwa

Sarwa is a leading investing and money management platform on a mission to help everyone put their money to work. The one-stop app offers hands-off auto-investing with Sarwa Invest, DIY trading of stocks, ETFs, and crypto with Sarwa Trade, as well as high estimated returns with Sarwa Save.

Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as a Category 3C entity. All Promotional materials are provided from/by Sarwa Digital Wealth (Capital) Limited and are intended only for jurisdictions where it is authorised to provide services and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to provide services in any jurisdiction where it is not permitted to do so. Sarwa is not a bank. Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all customers and may involve the potential of losing the entire investment in a relatively short period of time. We can unlock high-yield accounts through our banking partners. Sarwa does not hold an Islamic Window endorsement from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Clients are advised to conduct their own due diligence to ensure that investments align with their personal requirements. Please visit our Disclaimer Notice page for further information.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Line Bitar

Designation: VP of Marketing

www.sarwa.co

Email Address: line.bitar@sarwa.co



Address:

SARWA DIGITAL WEALTH (CAPITAL) LIMITED 16-104 & 16-114, WeWork Hub 71, Al Khatem Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 46617, Abu Dhabi, UAE

+971508368589

TRN: 100313959700003



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/512bd6fa-fcf6-422d-8cc2-6d88045117a6