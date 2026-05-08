Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that all 12 nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026 in New York, NY. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of each of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares in regard to the election of the 12 directors nominated:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Barry Blattman 1,466,816,702 98.05 29,246,506 1.95 Angela F. Braly 1,494,995,659 99.93 1,067,549 0.07 Marcel R. Coutu 1,492,713,148 99.78 3,350,060 0.22 Scott Cutler 1,492,536,152 99.76 3,527,056 0.24 Bruce Flatt 1,470,142,580 98.27 25,920,628 1.73 Oliva (Liv) Garfield 1,472,271,618 98.41 23,791,590 1.59 Nili Gilbert 1,492,679,497 99.77 3,383,711 0.23 Keith Johnson 1,494,988,309 99.93 1,074,899 0.07 Bruce Karsh 1,469,193,155 98.20 26,870,053 1.80 Brian W. Kingston 1,467,042,784 98.06 29,020,424 1.94 Cyrus Madon 1,464,943,326 97.92 31,119,882 2.08 Diana Noble 1,492,698,060 99.78 3,365,148 0.22



A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact: