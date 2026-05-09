Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning Launches New Brand Focused on Raising the Standard in Home Services

Tuggerah, NSW, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning today announced the launch of its new brand, marking a renewed focus on improving the standard of home services for homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle.

Fluid’s updated service vehicles reflect the company’s expanded plumbing, electrical and air conditioning offering.

The updated brand brings together plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services under one clear identity. The business, previously known as Fluid Plumbing, now operates as Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning to better reflect its full service offering. It reflects how the business has grown over time, while keeping a strong focus on reliability, professionalism and customer experience.

For more than 25 years, Fluid has provided home services to local families. During this time, the company has seen the same problems come up again and again: missed appointments, unclear pricing and poor communication.

Founder David Mikkelsen said these issues were a key reason the business was built the way it is today. “Too often homeowners experience poor communication, unclear pricing, or trades that simply don’t show up when they say they will,” said Mikkelsen. “We built Fluid around doing things differently - showing up on time, doing the job properly, and treating customers’ homes with respect.”

The new brand puts these values front and centre. It highlights the company’s focus on delivering a consistent experience across every job, no matter how big or small. The approach is designed to provide homeowners with a service that combines experience, trust and convenience, delivered by one local team.

Fluid’s team provides a wide range of services for homeowners, including:

Plumbing repairs such as leaks, blocked drains and general maintenance

Electrical work including switchboard upgrades, repairs and installations

Air conditioning installation, servicing and system upgrades

Each job is carried out by licensed technicians who follow the same service standards. This ensures that customers receive the same level of care and professionalism across all services.

The company also places a strong focus on clear, upfront pricing, helping homeowners understand the cost of work before it begins and avoiding unexpected surprises.

Fluid offers an ongoing maintenance program through its Flow Club, supporting its focus on consistent, high-quality service. The program is designed to help homeowners stay on top of their plumbing, electrical and air conditioning systems, with regular checks and preventative care to reduce the risk of unexpected issues.

The company continues to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free plans, to help homeowners manage the cost of essential work. This allows customers to address issues sooner, rather than delaying repairs or upgrades.

The brand message “Where quality flows naturally” reflects the company’s focus on doing the job properly and delivering a reliable outcome every time.

The rebrand highlights Fluid’s service commitments, including:

Arriving on time for scheduled appointments

Providing clear communication before, during and after the job

Respecting the home and leaving the work area clean

Completing work to a consistent and professional standard

With a team servicing the Central Coast and Newcastle, Fluid continues to operate as a local provider with strong ties to the community. The rebrand is not about changing what the business does, but about making its approach clearer to customers. It brings together years of experience, a broad service offering and a focus on customer experience under one brand.

Fluid said the goal is simple: to make home services more reliable and to raise the standard homeowners can expect when they call a tradesperson.

More information is available at https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/.

About Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning

Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning provides trusted plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle. With over 25 years of experience, the company’s licensed technicians deliver reliable workmanship, clear communication and a consistent customer experience on every job. From fixing leaks and upgrading switchboards to installing new air conditioning systems, Fluid delivers each service with professionalism, care and attention to detail.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/.