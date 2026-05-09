Jason Wu Honored with Creative Visionary Award by Otis College at Fifth Annual Atelier Fundraiser and Fashion Show on May 7, 2026

Los Angeles, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Clockwise from left: Camilla Belle with Jason Wu; a look from the St. John mentor project; Brian Wolk, Trajal Harrell, and Claude Morais. Photographs by Stefanie Keenan/Otis College of Art and Design.

LOS ANGELES—Friday, May 8, 2026—Otis College of Art and Design hosted its annual Otis Atelier scholarship benefit on Thursday, May 7 at a private residence in Beverly Hills. During the event—emceed by fashion personality Joe Zee and DJ’d by Garth Trinidad (’88 BFA Illustration)—original work by Otis College Fashion Design students was showcased in an exclusive runway presentation. The night raised critical funds for first-generation scholarships at Otis, where 35% of students are the first in their families to attend a four-year college or university.

Some of the night’s attendees included LACMA CEO Michael Govan and Otis Governor Katherine Ross; actor Camilla Belle; model Jenny Shimizu; artist Gajin Fujita (’97 BFA Fine Arts); creative director and Otis instructor Matthew Rolston; Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Brand for Tory Burch Frances Pennington; influencer Aimee Song; and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, among others.

Photographs by Stefanie Keenan/Otis College of Art and Design.

The fashion show was a culmination of year-long projects undertaken by Fashion Design students in partnership with 2026 Fashion Design Mentors, which include Activision, David Meister, Décor Global x Vera Neumann, FIFA 1904, FRAME x Salvation Army, Nike, St. John, Vince, Vuori, and Wilson Sporting Goods. Several of this year’s mentors are Otis alumni.

Jason Wu—Creative Visionary



Jason Wu, one of today’s leading fashion designers, received this year’s Creative Visionary Award. Since the launch of his namesake label, Wu has continued to define modern elegance through his ready-to-wear collections, diffusion line, Wu Beauty, and an expanding range of design collaborations. He has been recognized for his technical excellence and lasting impact on the global fashion industry as a recipient of the Swarovski Award for Womenswear, the Fashion Group International Fashion Star Award, and the Canadian International Designer of the Year Award. Wu’s work will soon be featured in the exhibition, Fashioning Chinese Women: Empire to Modernity, at LACMA. Wu returned to the Otis College campus on May 8 to connect with Fashion Design and Toy Design students.

It’s a full-circle moment for Wu, who mentored Otis College Fashion Design seniors in 2019 in a project that collaborated with LACMA’s Department of Costume and Textiles and Mary and David Martin’s MADWORKSHOP Foundation. “The Otis students displayed an incredible amount of talent. It has been inspiring for me to watch and nurture a new generation of designers as they develop their own vision and prepare what they want to share with the world after graduation,” Wu said at the time. See behind-the-scenes of the project.

Scholarship Announcements

Three scholarships were announced during Atelier: the Mandy Einstein Fashion Design Scholarship, the inaugural Mattel Toy Design Scholarship, and, for the first time, Fashion Trust U.S. has extended its support through a new scholarship to pre-professional talent. Awarded to Otis Fashion Design students, the Fashion Trust U.S. scholarship reinforces its commitment to nurturing the next generation of designers from education through industry.

Mandy Einstein Fashion Design Scholarship

Mandy Einstein was a passionate champion and supporter of Otis College and Otis Fashion Design students. As an engaged member of the Board of Governors, she brought generosity, enthusiasm, and a deep belief in the power of a creative education. Together with her husband Cliff, she helped establish the Mandy and Cliff Einstein Visiting Artists Lecture Series, creating meaningful opportunities for students to learn from influential voices in art and design. The impact of Mandy’s support continues to be felt across campus and by countless students whose creative journeys have been shaped by her support. The Mandy Einstein Fashion Scholarship was established to honor her memory and carry forward her commitment to emerging talent.

This year’s recipient, Silverio Indigo Vazquez (’27 Fashion Design), is a first-generation college student who exemplifies perseverance and determination. Entering the Otis Fashion Design program without a formal background in art, he mastered the skills of sewing, drawing, and CLO 3D software by his junior year. His drive led him to win the Advance Denim Global Competition, reflecting the spirit of opportunity and ambition the scholarship was created to support.

Mattel Toy Design Scholarship





Since 1996, Mattel and Otis College have shared a dynamic and enduring partnership that helped establish the College’s Toy Design program, now recognized as one of the premier programs of its kind in the world. Built over decades through mentorship, collaboration, and steadfast support, this relationship has nurtured generations of imaginative thinkers and makers.

Today, that partnership remains a powerful pipeline for creative talent: More than 220 Otis alumni have contributed to Mattel’s success, including over 70 who are currently working at the company. Through the Mattel Toy Design Scholarship, this legacy of opportunity continues, helping students refine their craft and imagine the future of play.



Inaugural recipient Philana Trieu (’28 Toy Design) comes from a family of makers and creators who have rooted themselves in hard work and perseverance. To Trieu, toys are more than objects; they spark emotional connection. Accepted to Otis College with a Presidential Scholarship in Fall 2025, Trieu’s work reflects strong technical skills and a passion for play.



Fashion Trust U.S.





Founded by Tania Fares, Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS) was established to provide business and financial support to U.S.-based designers through grants and strategic mentoring. FTUS Board members are Laura Brown; Dan Constable; Maha Dakhil; Tania Fares; Jamie Mizrahi; Carlos Nazario; Anastasia Soare; Lady Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath; and Karla Welch, with additional support from Advisory Board members from the industry.



FTUS receives applications from designers within the U.S. (Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Accessories, and Graduate) who have been operating between two to seven years, outlining what part of their business they would like to develop, from strategy and finance to e-commerce and merchandising. Grant recipients are subject to a rigorous selection process by an external panel of high-profile industry members in collaboration with the FTUS board.



Atelier Host Committee





This year’s Otis Atelier host committee includes: B. Ȧkerlund, Julie Benniardi, Lisa Elliott, Clifford Einstein, Johnson Hartig, Leonardo Lawson, Joann Lee, Miky Lee, Oliver Marques, Jennifer McCormick, David Meister, Claude Morais, Mei-Lee Ney, Patti Röckenwagner, Katherine Ross, Mimi Song, Elizabeth Stewart, Brian Wolk, Debra Wong Yang, and Joe Zee.



Attendees at past Atelier events have included such fashion and cultural icons as designer Betsey Johnson, actress Sharon Stone, and Hollywood stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jason Bolden, among others.



This year’s sponsors include American Freight Logistics Inc., Angelini Restaurant Group, Justin Wines, Mixsoon, and Superior Grocers.





More information about Otis Atelier.

More information about Otis College’s Fashion Design program.



ABOUT OTIS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

Established in 1918, Otis College of Art and Design prepares students in the art and design capital of Los Angeles for a dynamic future in the creative economy. The College educates a diverse community of over 1,200 students in a supportive setting to become highly skilled professionals in established and emerging creative sectors—empowering them to shape the world. Alumni and faculty are Fulbright, MacArthur, and Guggenheim grant recipients, Oscar winners, legendary costume designers, leading contemporary artists, entrepreneurs, and design stars at such influential companies as Apple, Activision, Pixar, DreamWorks, Mattel, Nike, and Netflix, among others. Since 2007, the College has commissioned the Otis College Report on the Creative Economy, an invaluable tool that assesses the tremendous influence and economic impact of the creative sector.

Contact Info



Aaron Cedolia

+1 800-527-6847