Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Near Sell-Out While Bitcoin Price Prediction Points To $250k

MONACO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as Stage 15 moves toward a sell-out while the presale remains active at $0.01666 per token. The project has now raised over $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The move comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $250,000 debate after Fundstrat’s Tom Lee reiterated the bullish long-term case for BTC. Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this market cycle, but its next major move still depends on ETF demand, institutional accumulation, macro liquidity, and government support building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is active now, the product is already being tested, and the next stage transition is approaching before public trading begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Nears Stage 15 Sell-Out While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250k

AlphaPepe’s Stage 15 is now approaching sell-out, marking another major transition in the project’s presale cycle. The project has already crossed $1.1 million raised and now counts more than 8,400 holders. That gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage launches, especially because the presale is entering its later stages with product proof already visible.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to public exchange access. Stage 15 is now live at $0.01666, and the approaching sell-out keeps tightening the current entry window.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee continues to point toward a possible $200,000 to $250,000 Bitcoin range for 2026 if institutional adoption, ETF demand, and supportive regulation continue changing the cycle structure. ETF demand remains part of the thesis , while broader macro liquidity and government support continue shaping the institutional Bitcoin narrative.

But the $250,000 target still depends on multiple external conditions aligning over time. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are more direct. Stage 15 is nearing completion, AlphaSwap is being tested, the audit is complete, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major step.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of AlphaPepe is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is being built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 2,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many early-stage crypto launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,400+ holders, and more than $1.1 million raised before exchange access begins. That combination gives the presale a stronger position as Stage 15 moves closer to sell-out.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s $250,000 target remains one of the biggest institutional forecasts in the current market cycle. The setup depends on ETF demand, institutional accumulation, macro liquidity, and broader government support continuing to strengthen over time. If those conditions continue aligning, Bitcoin could remain the dominant large-cap story of the cycle.

But Bitcoin’s path to $250,000 still depends on external market conditions building over multiple quarters. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 is active, the presale has already crossed $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap demo is active, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the near sell-out matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has crossed another major milestone before public trading begins. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional long-cycle trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.1 million with 8,400+ holders. Stage 15 is live at $0.01666, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects Bitcoin could reach $200,000 to $250,000 in 2026. The forecast depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, government support, and continued market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has crossed $1.1 million raised, passed 8,400 holders, surpassed 2,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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