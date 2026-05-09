Women Gone Wild: Leadership Launches in Los Angeles with Barnes & Noble Red Carpet Event and Exclusive Godfrey Hotel Rooftop Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated launch of Women Gone Wild: Leadership will take over Los Angeles with an immersive evening celebrating women’s empowerment, visibility, fashion, media, and leadership on May 12, 2026. The event begins at Barnes & Noble The Grove and culminates in an exclusive rooftop after-party at Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, presented in partnership with Gen Art and renowned producer Keri Rokos.



The evening marks the official launch of Women Gone Wild: Leadership, the latest installment in the globally expanding Women Gone Wild book series, a four-part movement dedicated to amplifying women’s stories, leadership, intuition, visibility, and impact.







The celebration begins at 6:00 PM with a red carpet arrival at Barnes & Noble at The Grove, followed by a 7:00 PM meet-and-greet and signing with the authors featured in the Leadership edition. The night then transitions to the rooftop of the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM for “The Ultimate Brand Collective,” an elevated networking and media experience bringing together leaders across fashion, beauty, entertainment, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

This multifaceted collaboration is powered by some of today’s most influential empowerment and lifestyle brands, including Marc Harvey Beauty, ALL Golden, Beautick, SHANELI Jewelry, Rejuvify Med Spa, LA Smiles, Wild Global Inc, WILDx, and Unstoppable Branding Agency.

Guests attending the evening can expect celebrity appearances, media coverage, Getty Images photography, influencer activations, and appearances from globally recognized personalities, including Marie Diamond, along with notable figures from the Beverly Hills entertainment and reality television scene.

“This is more than a book launch,” said Rhonda Swan. “It’s a global movement designed to help women stop playing small, own their voice, and step fully into leadership through storytelling, visibility, and community.”

Produced alongside Gen Art partner Keri Rokos, known for her work across New York Fashion Week and major entertainment events, the evening is designed to merge high-level networking with purpose-driven storytelling and brand collaboration.

Guests can attend both the Barnes & Noble signing and the rooftop after party by pre-ordering Women Gone Wild: Leadership. Upon purchase, attendees will receive a special “Golden Ticket” granting access to the evening’s experiences.

The Women Gone Wild series continues to grow internationally as a platform for women to share transformative stories, elevate their brands, and create lasting impact through publishing, media, and live experiences.



EVENT SCHEDULE

Barnes & Noble at The Grove

6:00 PM — Red Carpet

7:00 PM — Meet the Authors & Book Signing

Godfrey Hotel Hollywood Rooftop

8:30 PM – 11:00 PM — Ultimate Brand Collective After Party Presented by Gen Art

Pre-order the book to receive your Golden Ticket invitation.

MEDIA CONTACT

Wild Global Inc

Women Gone Wild Leadership Launch

Los Angeles, California



Email: support@wgwbook.com

Website: https://www.wgwbook.com/