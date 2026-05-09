Momcozy Launches NightPro Baby Bottle Warmer, Designed to Make Nighttime Feeding Simpler, Faster, and More Precise

New York, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nighttime feeding is one of the most demanding parts of early parenting. In low-light conditions, caregivers often face slow warming, unclear water levels, inconsistent temperature control, and extra disruption caused by turning on lights or handling complicated equipment. To address these common nighttime challenges, Momcozy today announced the launch of the Momcozy NightPro Baby Bottle Warmer , a new bottle warmer designed specifically for nighttime feeding routines.





Developed around the needs of parents and caregivers during overnight care, the NightPro is designed to deliver greater precision, convenience, and safety in one simplified solution.

Addressing Real Night Feeding Challenges

For many families, nighttime feeding is not just about warming milk quickly. It is also about doing so calmly, accurately, and with as little disruption as possible. In dark rooms, it can be difficult to clearly see water levels, operate warming settings with confidence, or maintain a soothing environment without disturbing a sleeping baby. Slow heating can also add stress when a baby is already crying, while complicated cleaning can further increase the daily burden on caregivers.

The Momcozy NightPro Baby Bottle Warmer was created to respond directly to these real-life pain points and support a smoother nighttime feeding experience.





A Nighttime Feeding Solution Designed for Modern Parents

Positioned as a dedicated nighttime feeding solution, the NightPro combines low-light usability with efficient warming and more consistent temperature control. Its standout design includes a transparent water tank paired with a soft dual-level night light, allowing caregivers to monitor levels clearly in the dark without turning on bright room lighting.

Key technical innovations of the NightPro include:

Fast Heating: The unit is capable of warming 4 oz of breast milk in approximately 3 minutes, significantly reducing wait times and helping to soothe the baby quickly.

The unit is capable of warming 4 oz of breast milk in approximately 3 minutes, significantly reducing wait times and helping to soothe the baby quickly. Precision Control: Utilizing advanced technology, the NightPro maintains a temperature variance of ≤ 5.4°F, which prevents overheating and ensures the nutritional integrity of the milk.

Utilizing advanced technology, the NightPro maintains a temperature variance of ≤ 5.4°F, which prevents overheating and ensures the nutritional integrity of the milk. Intuitive Operation: A one-button memory function saves previous settings for quick, consistent reuse, simplifying the process for all caregivers.

A one-button memory function saves previous settings for quick, consistent reuse, simplifying the process for all caregivers. Simplified Maintenance: Designed with an easy-clean coating, the unit reduces the daily workload for parents, emphasizing a commitment to convenience and safety.





Built for Nighttime Convenience and Shared Caregiving

Beyond the hardware, the NightPro addresses the physiological impact of sleep disruption. Modern parenting research highlights that the speed at which a caregiver can transition from a wake-up call to a completed feed significantly impacts the likelihood of returning to a deep sleep cycle. By eliminating the need to activate room lighting or manually test temperatures, the NightPro protects the delicate state of "sleep pressure" for both parent and child. This efficient operation serves as a bridge between the infant's hunger cues and the parent's need for rest.

Ergonomics for Modern Co-Parenting

As nighttime responsibilities are increasingly shared, the NightPro prioritizes versatility for all caregivers. Its one-button memory function eliminates the need for complex programming, ensuring a consistent and stress-free experience for whoever takes the "third shift". By simplifying operation, the device allows parents to stay focused on their infant's needs rather than the equipment’s interface.





Optimized for Nighttime Reliability

The NightPro is designed to streamline the essential tasks of the nighttime feed. By minimizing light disturbance and ensuring rapid, consistent heating, the device simplifies the process for parents. The combination of soft illumination and precise temperature control removes the need for multiple manual adjustments, helping caregivers complete the task efficiently. Additionally, the easy-clean coating reduces the time spent on daily maintenance, ensuring that the device remains a practical and reliable tool for nocturnal care.





A Global Commitment to Parenting Solutions

Momcozy’s approach is rooted in a commitment to comfort, convenience, and safety. By focusing on the niche requirements of nighttime scenarios, the NightPro aligns with modern co-parenting trends in North America and beyond, providing a reliable tool that supports shared routines. With millions of families in over 60 countries trusting the brand, Momcozy continues to develop practical solutions that address the genuine needs of today’s parents.

The Momcozy NightPro Baby Bottle Warmer is now available for parents seeking to streamline their nighttime feeding experience. For more information, please visit our official website .

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby care brand focused on breastfeeding and infant care. With a commitment to comfort, convenience, safety, and innovation, Momcozy provides practical parenting solutions trusted by millions of families in over 60 countries.







