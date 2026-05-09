Return-to-Office Shift Drives Demand for Flats as Workplace Style Evolves

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As return-to-office policies continue to reshape workplace routines in 2026, new data and industry reporting point to a shift in professional style, with more women choosing flats over traditional formal footwear like heels.

Following several years of remote or hybrid work, many large employers now require employees to return to the office multiple days per week. Labor market data from LinkedIn Economic Graph and reporting from Dataintelo indicate that a majority of job postings in early 2026 are fully on-site or primarily office-based.

As daily commutes increase, practicality is influencing wardrobe decisions. Comfort and versatility are emerging as key factors in footwear selection, particularly for employees navigating long days that extend beyond the office.





Workplace Dress Codes Continue to Relax

The structure of workplace attire has shifted alongside changing work patterns. A survey from Monster found that approximately 63% of offices now operate under a business casual dress code, while formal environments represent a smaller portion of workplaces.

Industry coverage from Who What Wear notes that hybrid employees frequently adjust their wardrobe depending on whether they are working remotely or in person, reflecting a broader move toward flexibility in professional dress.

These changes have contributed to increased visibility for flats and other low-profile footwear options that can transition from commuting to office settings and after-work activities.

Consumer Demand Centers on Comfort

Consumer research supports the trend. A study from MESH01 found that 95% of U.S. consumers identify comfort as a leading priority when selecting work shoes, ranking it above style and durability.

As a result, footwear that combines comfort with a polished appearance is gaining traction among working professionals.

Brand Perspective

Tieks by Gavrieli, a Los Angeles–based footwear brand founded in 2008, has long focused on designing flats for extended, everyday wear. As workplace routines shift, the brand sees increased relevance in footwear that can move easily between commuting, office settings, and after-hours plans without requiring a change.

Each pair of Tieks ballet flats is crafted from Italian leather and designed with a flexible split-sole construction that allows the shoe to bend naturally with the foot. The foldable design also reflects a growing emphasis on portability, particularly for commuters, business travelers, and workers navigating hybrid schedules and longer, more varied days.

The brand currently offers more than 60 styles across classic neutrals, bold colors, and limited-edition releases, with core leather styles starting at $210.

Availability

Tieks ballet flats are available at tieks.com. All U.S. orders ship free.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1d057b6-8d40-4e31-a03d-54b53219d312