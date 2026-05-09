New Crypto Pepeto Exchange Upgrade Reaches Binance Level While Ethereum Price Prediction Asks if ETH Can Hit $3,000 This Month

Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just cleared a major upgrade on its exchange, bringing the zero-cost trading engine and listing module closer to launch. The presale passed $9.86 million, and the biggest positions entered while sentiment sat at its lowest point this year, exactly the window when smaller buyers step back and serious money steps forward. Three live products already run, 175% APY staking locks holders in, and the Binance listing is expected before the broader market catches up.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, and the best way to understand what that means starts with where this blockchain heads next. BNY Mellon, the world's largest custodian with $59.4 trillion in assets, announced on May 7 that it will launch Bitcoin and Ethereum custody in Abu Dhabi per Yahoo Finance, and the new crypto opportunity that kind of institutional entry creates is what moves the Ethereum price toward $3,000.

Pepeto Reaches Binance-Level Architecture While the Ethereum Price Prediction Builds

Pepeto runs a full exchange on Ethereum with a trading engine that handles swaps at zero cost and eliminates the gas fees that eat into smaller trades. The engine runs an AI check on every contract before a token reaches the floor. The new crypto upgrade confirmed this week as the presale pace accelerated.

The Ethereum price sits at $2,291 per CoinMarketCap, down 54% from the $4,953 record set in August 2025. BNY Mellon will offer regulated ETH custody through Abu Dhabi Global Market, and spot ETH ETFs pulled $11.57 million on May 6. BlackRock's staking ETF crossed $435 million, and a whale accumulated 8,662 ETH worth $18 million over the past month per Bpay News.

The ethereum price prediction from Bloomberg places ETH at $10,000, Standard Chartered targets $8,000 by 2027, and VanEck maps $11,000 by 2030. Grok AI projects the Ethereum price between $2,700 and $3,000 by end of May if it breaks the $2,500 resistance per Crypto Economy. But even if the Ethereum price reaches $3,000, that is roughly 31% on a $275 billion network, and nobody reshaped their future on a 31% gain from a token this large. The real wealth has always come from projects built on Ethereum that capture volume as the chain expands.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale Picks Up Speed While Ethereum Buyers Position for the Breakout

The presale passed $9.86 million, and what is happening inside tells a bigger story than any chart. These are not casual buyers. Blockchain data shows entries from addresses that carried large ETH positions through multiple cycles, the same accounts that got into Ethereum when the price was in single digits and held past $4,900. Those holders know what an early entry feels like, the doubt, the fear, and then one decision rewriting everything. They search for the next one every cycle, and when they find it, they move quietly while the rest of the market hesitates, because experience taught them that once the crowd arrives the entry is gone.

That pattern repeated with Ethereum, Solana, and BNB, and the public found out after the window closed every time. Right now those same accounts are filling Pepeto at the lowest sentiment of the year, and new crypto coverage confirms that money at this scale only moves after serious research. The question is not whether Pepeto is real, because the data already answered that. The question is whether readers enter before the listing or look back on this cycle with regret.

Conclusion

ETH and the broader market keep trending higher, but the largest returns in crypto have never come from sitting in large caps during gradual recoveries. The ethereum price prediction will keep climbing, but the real gains came from new crypto presales that the market ignored until it was too late. Ethereum at $0.30, BNB at its ICO price, Dogecoin before anyone outside a small group had heard the name, every return that changed a life in this market started with one early position in something the mainstream had not noticed. Every single one. No exceptions.

For 2026, after reviewing the data, no other new crypto sits in the same conversation as Pepeto. This is a rare window, the kind that either leaves holders proud for decades or leaves them carrying a regret that never fades, and that is exactly how every previous opportunity in crypto played out. The good news is the presale is still open. But with interest building every round and rounds closing faster than the last, the current entry could disappear in days, and once it does, there is no getting it back.

Visit the Pepeto Website to Enter the Presale

FAQs

Can the Ethereum price reach $3,000 by end of May 2026?

Grok AI projects ETH between $2,700 and $3,000 if it breaks the $2,500 resistance, and BNY Mellon announced custody in Abu Dhabi on May 7 with $59.4 trillion in assets.

What is Pepeto and why are experienced ETH holders buying it? Pepeto is an Ethereum-based exchange that removes trading fees and scans contracts through AI with a Binance listing expected. The presale crossed $9.86 million with 175% APY while veteran holders enter because the setup mirrors their early Ethereum window.



